Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 8, 2022 / 10:01 PM

Fla. Democrat Maxwell Frost becomes 1st Gen Z Congress member

By Sheri Walsh
Florida Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost becomes the first Gen Z and Afro-Cuban member of Congress after winning the U.S. House seat in the state's 10th congressional district Tuesday. Photo courtesy of FrostforCongress
Florida Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost becomes the first Gen Z and Afro-Cuban member of Congress after winning the U.S. House seat in the state's 10th congressional district Tuesday. Photo courtesy of FrostforCongress

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The first member of Generation Z has won a seat in Congress.

Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost, 25, defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish for a Florida U.S. House seat Tuesday night, making Frost the youngest member to serve in Congress.

Advertisement

Frost beat Wimbish for Florida's 10th congressional district with 59% of the vote. The heavily Democratic Orlando-area district was up for grabs after Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who challenged Sen. Marco Rubio for the U.S. Senate race, gave up the seat.

Demings conceded to Rubio Tuesday night after Rubio won with 58% of the vote.

RELATED Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis breezes to re-election amid presidential speculation

Frost will not only become the first Gen Z House member, he will also become the first Afro-Cuban member of Congress.

"WE WON!!! History was made tonight," Frost tweeted Tuesday night. "We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future. I am beyond thankful for the opportunity to represent my home in the United States Congress."

Advertisement

Born in 1977, Frost had just met requirements to run for a seat in the House. Lawmakers in the lower chamber must be at least 25 when they are sworn in. Those born between 1997 and 2012 are considered members of Generation Z.

Frost was adopted, did not finish college, does not come from wealth and has never held office, according to his website. Instead, he spent his time volunteering in the community and speaking out about abortion rights and gun control, while driving for Uber to make ends meet.

"I quit my job to do this. I drive Uber to pay my bills. It's a sacrifice to be honest," Frost told Politico in August. "But I'm doing it because I can't imagine myself not doing anything but fixing the problems we have right now."

RELATED 2 election workers fired before polls open in Fulton County, Ga.

Frost is an ACLU activist and was the national organizing director for March for Our Lives, a student-led demonstration in Washington to support gun reform legislation in the wake of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting in 2018.

"As a young man, I experienced police abuse firsthand and saw my community ravaged by gun violence," Frost wrote on his website. "And I've experienced how working people and people of color are unjustly marginalized and left behind in our society."

Advertisement

Read More

U.S. stocks close higher on Election Day

Latest Headlines

Tropical Storm Nicole nears hurricane strength, warnings issued for Bahamas, Fla.
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Tropical Storm Nicole nears hurricane strength, warnings issued for Bahamas, Fla.
Tropical Storm Nicole is near hurricane strength and is expected to become a full-fledged hurricane on Wednesday as it inches closer to the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's east coast.
Mass. Democrat Maura Healey becomes 1st openly lesbian governor
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Mass. Democrat Maura Healey becomes 1st openly lesbian governor
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Democrat Maura Healey scored a historic victory Tuesday, defeating Republican Geoff Diehl to become the nation's first openly lesbian governor.
U.S., EU hit Myanmar's junta with fresh sanctions
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S., EU hit Myanmar's junta with fresh sanctions
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The United States and the European Union imposed sanctions targeting Myanmar's junta on Tuesday, the two-year anniversary of the last election of the country's ousted civilian government.
Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis breezes to re-election amid presidential speculation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis breezes to re-election amid presidential speculation
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handily won re-election Tuesday, defeating former Republican governor turned Democrat Charlie Crist in a crucial test for a national conservative standard bearer.
Winning ticket sold in California for $2.04 billion Powerball
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Winning ticket sold in California for $2.04 billion Powerball
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A winner for the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball was announced Tuesday after a delay caused by security and technical issues while processing a flood of ticket sales in Minnesota.
Student killed in Seattle high school shooting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Student killed in Seattle high school shooting
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A student was killed and a suspect was arrested after a shooting at a Seattle high school, police said.
Nestle recalls edible cookie dough tubs over reports of plastic film
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Nestle recalls edible cookie dough tubs over reports of plastic film
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Nestle USA is urging customers to toss or return three different batches of Edible Chocolate Cookie Dough tubs because they could contain pieces of soft plastic film.
National Park Service warns visitors to stop licking psychedelic toads
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
National Park Service warns visitors to stop licking psychedelic toads
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The National Park Service is warning visitors to stop kissing, and licking, the Sonoran desert toad because the amphibian's potent toxin can make people sick.
Few technical glitches, man with knife mark Election Day voting across U.S.
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Few technical glitches, man with knife mark Election Day voting across U.S.
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Elections officials reported a few incidents at polling locations across the United States on Tuesday, including a man threatening officials with a knife at a Wisconsin polling place.
U.S. stocks close higher on Election Day
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. stocks close higher on Election Day
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks edged higher on Election Day, marking the third straight day of gains as voters took to the polls to determine which party will control each house of Congress.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Zelensky sets terms for negotiations with Russia
Zelensky sets terms for negotiations with Russia
Winning ticket sold in California for $2.04 billion Powerball
Winning ticket sold in California for $2.04 billion Powerball
2 election workers fired before polls open in Fulton County, Ga.
2 election workers fired before polls open in Fulton County, Ga.
Fetterman's Senate campaign sues Pa. elections officials over mail-in ballots
Fetterman's Senate campaign sues Pa. elections officials over mail-in ballots
Judge sentences ex-Army helicopter pilot over selling aviation secrets to China
Judge sentences ex-Army helicopter pilot over selling aviation secrets to China
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement