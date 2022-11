Tesla has released a firmware update to fix nearly 40,000 vehicles, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that Tesla released a firmware update to address the voluntary recall of 40,000 vehicles that had issues with their electronic power assist steering system. The issue with the 2017-2021 Model S and Model X vehicles could have led to reduced or lost power steering assist due to potholes or bumps, the NHTSA said. Advertisement

The agency said that Tesla began to release its update on Oct. 11, which included new calibration values for the electronic power assist steering system. After receiving alerts relating to the calibration values, Tesla decided to recall the vehicles on Oct. 25.

In September, Tesla also had to recall almost 1.1 million vehicles because of a possible safety issue with its automatic windows.

That recall included some 2017-2022 Model 3, 2020-2021 Model Y, and 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles.