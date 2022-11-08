Trending
Nov. 8, 2022

Influencer 'Ray Hushpuppi' sentenced to 11 years in prison for money laundering

By Matt Bernardini

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A social media influencer known as "Ray Hushpuppi" was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for his efforts to launder millions of dollars of stolen money.

Ramon Abbas, 40, was also ordered to pay $1.7 million to two fraud victims who he had duped, the Department of Justice said Monday.

"Abbas bragged on social media about his lavish lifestyle -- a lifestyle funded by his involvement in transnational fraud and money laundering conspiracies targeting victims around the world," said United States Attorney Martin Estrada. "Money laundering and business email compromise scams are a massive international crime problem, and we will continue to work with our law enforcement and international partners to identify and prosecute those involved, wherever they may be."

Abbas, who is Nigerian, and a Canadian man helped launder stolen money from a variety of criminals, prosecutors said.

In 2019, Abbas helped launder $14.7 million stolen by North Korean hackers from a bank in Malta, funneling the money through banks in Bulgaria and Romania.

He also got a New York-based law firm in October 2019 to transfer nearly $1 million to the account of a co-conspirator.

Abbas was arrested in Dubai in June 2020 and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to engage in money laundering in April 2021.

"By his own admission, during just an 18-month period defendant conspired to launder over $300 million," prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum. "While much of this intended loss did not ultimately materialize, [Abbas'] willingness and ability to participate in large-scale money laundering highlights the seriousness of his criminal conduct."

