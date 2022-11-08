Trending
Nov. 8, 2022 / 3:50 PM

Arson suspected in fires set near Jackson State University

By Matt Bernardini

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Fire officials in Jackson are investigating a series of fires set near Jackson State University on Tuesday.

Jackson Fire Department Assistant Chief Patrick Armon said officials started receiving calls around 2:45 a.m. In all, seven location were set on fire overnight.

According to 16WAPT, the worst fire occurred at the Epiphany Church.

"I've been here for 30 years. This is a major occurrence," Armon said. "This is not something we normally go to. We have about a third of our department on sites."

Officials said they believe the fires were intentionally set and a suspect has not been identified in connection to the fires, the Clarion Ledger reported.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said at Tuesday's city council meeting that the fires are "believed to be arson."

"We don't know who or why," Lumumba said, adding that firefighters from stations 5, 14 and 22 responded to the blazes.

While the fires occurred on Election Day, Armon said that no polling places were affected.

