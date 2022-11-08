Trending
Nov. 8, 2022 / 4:26 AM

Cornell suspends frat parties after students report being drugged, sexually assaulted

By Darryl Coote
Officials have suspended all parities and social events hosted by fraternities registered with Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., after several students said they were drugged at off-campus events. File Photo by intoit/Shutterstock.
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Cornell University has suspended all fraternity parties and events following several allegations that students were drugged and sexually assaulted at off-campus residences affiliated with the social organizations in recent weeks.

University president Martha Pollack and vice president of student and campus life Ryan Lombardi announced the temporary suspension by the school's Interfraternity Council in a joint statement Monday, saying the ban was effective immediately.

"The IFC student leaders made this decision voluntarily Sunday evening after an emergency meeting with staff, and we fully support this necessary pause," Pollack and Lombardi said. "Fraternity leaders will take this time to implement stronger health and safety plans.

"No IFC-affiliated social event will resume until student leaders and Cornell staff are confident activities can take place responsibly and safely."

The suspension was announced days after Cornell Police issued a crime alert notifying students at the Ivy League school in Ithaca, N.Y., that it is aware of at least four incidents of students being drugged at fraternity parties or events between Sept. 24 and Thursday.

The law enforcement agency said the victims reported to have had little to no alcohol but became incapacitated after being exposed to Rohypnol, which is a drug more commonly known as a roofie.

Pollack and Lombardi said at least four students have been drugged and another sexually assaulted at off-campus residences affiliated with registered fraternities.

"Crime is never the fault of those who are victimized," they said, adding they are providing support services to victims and others impacted by these incidents.

Meanwhile, Cornell Police is warning students to cover their drinks when out and never leave them unattended.

"Use the buddy system and attend events with friends," it said. "If you don't feel comfortable or safe, take steps to remove yourself from the situation."

