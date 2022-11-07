Trump appeals judge's order of independent monitor to oversee Trump Organization

Former President Donald Trump filed an appeal to halt a court-ordered monitor from overseeing the Trump Organization's financial statements and activities. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has filed an appeal after a New York state judge ordered the appointment of an independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization. On Thursday, New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron ordered the appointment of an independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's financial statements and activities. Trump's attorneys appealed on Monday, arguing the order is "overly broad." Advertisement

"The preliminary injunction imposed by the court is overly broad, overreaching, and unenforceable on its face," said Alina Habba, Trump's lawyer, according to The Hill. "We trust that the Appellate Division will reign in the Attorney General's unbridled desire to exert control over the Trump Organization."

A monitor was expected to be appointed by the end of the month to oversee the Trump Organization's financial statements and business activities at the expense of the organization. The organization would not be allowed to take part in real estate transactions, unload assets or restructure without the monitor's approval.

The Trump Organization is alleged to have inflated its financial standing in a tax fraud scheme, misrepresenting its value for financial gain. New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against the Trump Organization and Trump, its principal owner. His children Eric, Ivanka and Donald Jr. are also defendants in the case. James seeks $250 million in fines in the lawsuit.

The Trump Organization is accused of trying to evade state tax laws by moving its business outside of New York. On the same day James filed a civil suit against the Trump Organization, it filed paperwork for a new company "Trump Organization II."

The lawsuit against the Trump Organization is an attempt to curb its ongoing fraudulent activities, James said.

"Given the persistent misrepresentations throughout every one of Mr. Trump's (state finance corporations) between 2011 and 2021, the court finds that the appointment of an independent monitor is the most prudent and narrowly tailored measure to ensure there is no further fraud or illegality that violates (law)," Engoron wrote.

Trump's attorneys contend that she and Justice Engoron are motivated by politics and are targeting their client.