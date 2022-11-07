Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 7, 2022 / 5:17 PM

Steve Bannon appeals contempt conviction, prison sentence delayed

By Joe Fisher
Steve Bannon (C), former adviser to former President Donald Trump, filed an appeal Monday of his conviction for contempt of Congress, delaying his four-month prison sentence. File photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/37e95c610abcdb1b413896edb8dba647/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Steve Bannon (C), former adviser to former President Donald Trump, filed an appeal Monday of his conviction for contempt of Congress, delaying his four-month prison sentence. File photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Former chief White House strategist Steve Bannon remains free Monday after appealing his conviction on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress.

Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison more than two weeks ago after being convicted of contempt of Congress in July.

Advertisement

The adviser to former President Donald Trump refused orders to appear from the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and was indicted more than a year ago for defying a congressional subpoena.

On Friday, Bannon filed a notice to appeal his conviction. Judge Carl Nichols of the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia ruled Monday to delay Bannon's prison term until his appeal processes through the U.S. Court of Appeals.

RELATED Steve Bannon sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress

The grounds on which Bannon is appealing the conviction are not yet confirmed, though it is expected that his legal team will argue that he was acting on the advice of counsel to not appear before the House Committee.

His previous claim to the committee was that he could not testify because of executive privilege, a tactic the former president has also used in attempts to avoid cooperating with the committee.

Advertisement

Bannon's team said he was advised by attorney Robert Costello to defy the congressional subpoena and was simply doing as he was advised to do.

RELATED DOJ seeks 6-month prison sentence, $200K fine for Steve Bannon contempt conviction

"The facts of this case show that Mr. Bannon's conduct was based on his good-faith reliance on his lawyer's advice," Bannon's legal team wrote, CBS News reports. "Mr. Costello provided advice to Mr. Bannon, and Mr. Bannon acted on that advice."

Bannon's attorneys also asserted that he is being politically targeted and that it is inappropriate for him to be tried in a criminal case. "Mr. Bannon should make no apology," his attorney David Schoen said.

RELATED Bannon surrenders in NYC to face fraud charges over border wall funds

Latest Headlines

Oath Keepers founder says rioters went 'off mission' entering Capitol on Jan. 6
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Oath Keepers founder says rioters went 'off mission' entering Capitol on Jan. 6
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes testified Monday about his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, arguing that entering the building was not part of his group's mission.
Man pleads guilty to stealing Bitcoin worth billions from dark web market Silk Road
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man pleads guilty to stealing Bitcoin worth billions from dark web market Silk Road
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A Georgia man who stole 50,000 Bitcoin, now worth potentially billions of dollars, from the dark web market Silk Road in September 2012 has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, the Justice Department announced Monday.
DOJ unseals charges against Haitian gang leaders for 2021 kidnapping
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DOJ unseals charges against Haitian gang leaders for 2021 kidnapping
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice unsealed charges in the 2021 kidnapping for missionaries by Haitian gang leaders.
Powerball take-home prize depends on taxes, lump sum option
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Powerball take-home prize depends on taxes, lump sum option
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot for Monday night's drawing is estimated at a record $1.9 billion. How much of that a winner would actually take home depends on where they bought the ticket and whether they opt for a lump sum.
Confidence in the housing market hits a new low for consumers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Confidence in the housing market hits a new low for consumers
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Consumer confidence in the housing market is on the decline for those looking to buy and sell, a new report from Fannie Mae says.
Ketanji Brown Jackson sides with death row inmate in first Supreme Court opinion
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ketanji Brown Jackson sides with death row inmate in first Supreme Court opinion
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson sided with a death row inmate in Ohio in her first written opinion since joining the Supreme Court this summer.
Hurricane Watch issued for Florida coast bracing for Subtropical Storm Nicole
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hurricane Watch issued for Florida coast bracing for Subtropical Storm Nicole
A Hurricane Watch was issued Monday for the east coast of Florida as the Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen, just a month after the state was battered by Ian.
Fire at Georgia chemical plant prompts evacuation order
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Fire at Georgia chemical plant prompts evacuation order
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A pre-dawn fire at a chemical plant in Brunswick, Ga., on Monday forced nearby residents to evacuate as firefighters battled to control the blaze.
Gas prices are higher on Election Day eve
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Gas prices are higher on Election Day eve
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- High prices at the pump could be a concern for Democrats ahead of Election Day, though "high" is something of a relative term considering levels from this summer.
2022 elections: Control of Congress, abortion rights, key election roles at stake
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
2022 elections: Control of Congress, abortion rights, key election roles at stake
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Control of Congress, abortion rights and key election roles in several states are at stake as voters take to the polls for the 2022 midterm elections Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Powerball take-home prize depends on taxes, lump sum option
Powerball take-home prize depends on taxes, lump sum option
Package with 'suspicious white powder' sent to Kari Lake's campaign offices
Package with 'suspicious white powder' sent to Kari Lake's campaign offices
China's imports, exports shrink in October as demand from U.S. plummets
China's imports, exports shrink in October as demand from U.S. plummets
Power goes out in Kherson, Zelensky says 4 million Ukrainians without electricity
Power goes out in Kherson, Zelensky says 4 million Ukrainians without electricity
U.S. Supreme Court to hear nursing home case that could affect millions
U.S. Supreme Court to hear nursing home case that could affect millions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement