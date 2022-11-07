Trending
Nov. 7, 2022 / 12:42 PM

Fire at Georgia chemical plant prompts evacuation order

By Clyde Hughes

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A pre-dawn fire at a chemical plant in Brunswick, Ga., on Monday forced nearby residents to evacuate as firefighters battled to control the blaze.

The cause of the fire at the Symrise chemical plant in Colonel's Island in Port Brunswick remained under investigation as Glynn County authorities ordered an evacuation of residents over a one-mile radius.

The Brunswick Police Department initially reported the eruption at the plant, where "multiple" explosions were heard. Officials evacuated the plant shortly afterward, describing the blaze as an "uncontrollable fire."

Officials said less than 10 people were working at the plant when the fire broke out. There were no reports of injuries to workers but one firefighter was injured while combatting the blaze.

Authorities said they remained concerned about wind shifts changing the direction of plumes of the chemical hydrogen peroxide pinene, which is used in fragrances.

Glynn County spokeswoman Katie Baasen said the fire was expected the burnout.

Baasen said citizens evacuated from northern Camden County took shelter at the PSA Recreation Center. Evacuation orders were also issued for Satilla Shores and Royal Oaks neighborhoods, along with Hickory Bluff and Sanctuary Cove neighborhoods in northern Camden County.

