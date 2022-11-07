Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 7, 2022 / 3:57 PM

Man pleads guilty to stealing Bitcoin worth billions from dark web market Silk Road

By Adam Schrader
A visitor holds a Bitcoin souvenir coin during a webinar at the main office of CryptoSterlingClub Alisa in Moscow, Russia, in August 2017. File Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE
A visitor holds a Bitcoin souvenir coin during a webinar at the main office of CryptoSterlingClub Alisa in Moscow, Russia, in August 2017. File Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A Georgia man who stole 50,000 Bitcoin, now worth potentially billions of dollars, from the dark web market Silk Road in September 2012 has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, the Justice Department announced Monday.

James Zhong, 32, admitted Friday to executing a scheme to steal the cryptocurrency from Silk Road, which was a black market that operated from 2011 until 2013 and used to sell illegal drugs and other illicit merchandise, the Justice Department said in a news release.

Advertisement

The Justice Department valued the 50,000 Bitcoin as being worth more than $3.36 billion, but the amount is now worth just over $1 billion.

Zhong created nine accounts on Silk Road to bombard the platform with a series of transactions, without listing any items for sale, to trick its withdrawal processing system into releasing the Bitcoin into his personal accounts.

RELATED Teen girl convicted of killing her rapist escapes custody

Using initial deposits of 200 to 2,000 Bitcoin, Zhong would then quickly execute a series of withdrawals in which he was able to withdraw many times more Bitcoin out of Silk Road than he had deposited.

In one example, Zhong deposited 500 Bitcoin into a Silk Road wallet and less than five seconds later, triggered five nearly simultaneous withdrawals of 500 Bitcoin in rapid succession -- resulting in a net gain of 2,000 Bitcoin.

Advertisement

The Justice Department noted that after Zhong's initial theft, Bitcoin split into two cryptocurrencies -- Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash. In the split, any Bitcoin address that had a balance received a matching balance in Bitcoin Cash.

RELATED Highly anticipated Benin Bronzes database launches, shaping future of art restitution

Because Zhong had 50,000 Bitcoin, he received 50,000 in Bitcoin Cash that he then used to purchase an additional 3,500 Bitcoin.

Evidence of Zhong's actions came to light when his home in Gainesville was raided by IRS agents in November 2021, who recovered nearly 50,500 Bitcoin that were stored on computers hidden in an underground floor safe and submerged under blankets in a popcorn tin in his bathroom closet.

Federal authorities also seized an additional $661,900 in cash and 25 Casascius coins, which are a physical cryptocurrency valued at around 174 Bitcoin -- as well as silver and gold bars, which he agreed to forfeit as a part of his guilty plea.

RELATED Ketanji Brown Jackson sides with death row inmate in first Supreme Court opinion

The Justice Department has filed a motion with a related case, United States vs. Ross Ulbricht, to seize the more than 51,000 Bitcoin taken from Zhong.

Ulbricht, the founder of Silk Road, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2015.

"Mr. Zhong executed a sophisticated scheme designed to steal bitcoin from the notorious Silk Road Marketplace," IRS-CI Special Agent in Charge Tyler Hatcher said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Once he was successful in his heist, he attempted to hide his spoils through a series of complex transactions which he hoped would be enhanced as he hid behind the mystery of the 'darknet.'"

Latest Headlines

DOJ unseals charges against Haitian gang leaders for 2021 kidnapping
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
DOJ unseals charges against Haitian gang leaders for 2021 kidnapping
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice unsealed charges in the 2021 kidnapping for missionaries by Haitian gang leaders.
Powerball take-home prize depends on taxes, lump sum option
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Powerball take-home prize depends on taxes, lump sum option
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot for Monday night's drawing is estimated at a record $1.9 billion. How much of that a winner would actually take home depends on where they bought the ticket and whether they opt for a lump sum.
Confidence in the housing market hits a new low for consumers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Confidence in the housing market hits a new low for consumers
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Consumer confidence in the housing market is on the decline for those looking to buy and sell, a new report from Fannie Mae says.
Ketanji Brown Jackson sides with death row inmate in first Supreme Court opinion
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ketanji Brown Jackson sides with death row inmate in first Supreme Court opinion
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson sided with a death row inmate in Ohio in her first written opinion since joining the Supreme Court this summer.
Hurricane Watch issued for Florida coast bracing for Subtropical Storm Nicole
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hurricane Watch issued for Florida coast bracing for Subtropical Storm Nicole
A Hurricane Watch was issued Monday for the east coast of Florida as the Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen, just a month after the state was battered by Ian.
Fire at Georgia chemical plant prompts evacuation order
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fire at Georgia chemical plant prompts evacuation order
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A pre-dawn fire at a chemical plant in Brunswick, Ga., on Monday forced nearby residents to evacuate as firefighters battled to control the blaze.
Gas prices are higher on Election Day eve
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Gas prices are higher on Election Day eve
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- High prices at the pump could be a concern for Democrats ahead of Election Day, though "high" is something of a relative term considering levels from this summer.
2022 elections: Control of Congress, abortion rights, key election roles at stake
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
2022 elections: Control of Congress, abortion rights, key election roles at stake
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Control of Congress, abortion rights and key election roles in several states are at stake as voters take to the polls for the 2022 midterm elections Tuesday.
U.S. Supreme Court to hear nursing home case that could affect millions
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court to hear nursing home case that could affect millions
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court case poses the question: Should people who depend on initiatives funded in part by the federal government be allowed to sue states when they believe their rights have been violated?
Biden stumps for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul ahead of midterms
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden stumps for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul ahead of midterms
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden visited the Democratic stronghold of New York over the weekend to urge voters to keep Gov. Kathy Hochul in office as she faces stiff competition from Led Zeldin, a Trump-backed House representative.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least 9 people injured in mass shooting in Philadelphia
At least 9 people injured in mass shooting in Philadelphia
Package with 'suspicious white powder' sent to Kari Lake's campaign offices
Package with 'suspicious white powder' sent to Kari Lake's campaign offices
China's imports, exports shrink in October as demand from U.S. plummets
China's imports, exports shrink in October as demand from U.S. plummets
Power goes out in Kherson, Zelensky says 4 million Ukrainians without electricity
Power goes out in Kherson, Zelensky says 4 million Ukrainians without electricity
U.S. Supreme Court to hear nursing home case that could affect millions
U.S. Supreme Court to hear nursing home case that could affect millions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement