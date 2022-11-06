Trending
Nov. 6, 2022 / 9:09 AM / Updated at 1:25 AM

Powerball hits record $1.9 billion after no payout again

By Allen Cone
Powerball lottery ticket cards are on a rack at a gas station in Houston on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d673e484d44d678ee7f32a51f8c41e2c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Powerball lottery ticket cards are on a rack at a gas station in Houston on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Powerball's estimated jackpot has reached an estimated $1.9 billion, surpassing Saturday's record $1.6 billion after no one matched all five numbers and the red ball on a $2 ticket.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday with numbers also selected on Wednesdays. The Monday date was added on Aug. 23, 2021.

Saturday's winning numbers were: 28-45-53-56-69, with a Powerball 20.

The lump sum option is $929.3 million instead of 30 payments over 29 years. There is a mandatory federal tax withholding of 24% on gambling winnings plus state and city taxes if applicable.

"Like the rest of America, and the world, I think we're all eager to find out when this historic jackpot will eventually be won," said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director.

In Saturday's drawing, 16 tickets matched five numbers, but not the Powerball, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. One ticket in Kentucky won a $2 million prize by matching all five white balls and including the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play.

More than $10.9 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $102.2 million in the Saturday drawing,

The jackpot was last hit on Aug. 3 when a ticket in Pennsylvania earned $206.9 million. There have now been 40 consecutive drawings without a winner, according to Powerball.

The largest this year was $632.6 million on Jan. 5 and split by winners in California and Wisconsin.

The largest Powerball jackpot originally was $1.586 billion on Jan. 13, 2016, which was shared shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Powerball has been conducted for 30 years.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, plus in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

In Mega Millions, the drawing is Tuesday with an estimated jackpot of $154 million. Numbers are also drawn on Fridays.

The highest Megamillons jackpot is $1.537 billion with a ticket sold in South Carolina by an unnamed winner on Oct. 23, 2018. Other top pots were $1.337 billion on July 29 and $1.05 billion on Jan. 22, 2021.

The last big one was $502 million on Oct. 14 with winning tickets sold in San Jose, Cali., and Fort Myers, Fa.

In this game there are 70 white balls and 25 Mega gold balls. Like Powerball, tickets cost $2.

