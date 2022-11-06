Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 6, 2022 / 1:49 PM

Teen girl convicted of killing her rapist escapes custody

By Adam Schrader

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Pieper Lewis, the teen girl who killed her rapist when she was the victim of sex trafficking, has escaped custody from a women's center in Iowa.

Lewis, now 18, exited the Fresh Start Women's Center in Des Moines around 6:19 a.m. Friday after someone opened a door at the facility that set off an alarm, according to a probation violation report obtained by the Des Moines Register. Her escape was confirmed by corrections officials to KCCI.

Advertisement

Officials said in the probation violation report that Lewis had also cut off her GPS tracker and "went on the run" from the facility, and requested a warrant be issued for her arrest.

Lewis, then 15, was living with a 28-year-old man who allegedly listed her on dating websites to have men pay to have sex with her. She alleged that the man threatened her at knifepoint and forced her to have sex with 37-year-old Zachary Brooks in May 2020.

RELATED Former Chicago Bulls player Ben Gordon arrested for battery at McDonald's

She pleaded guilty in September to voluntary manslaughter for killing Brooks by fatally stabbing him and said in court documents that she "did not want to have sex" with him and that she fell asleep at his apartment and woke up to him raping her.

Advertisement

"I suddenly realized that Mr. Brooks had raped me yet again and (I) was overcome with rage," Lewis wrote in her plea.

She fled the scene but was arrested the next day and was later sentenced to five years of probation at the Fresh Start Women's Center.

RELATED Gabby Petito's family sues Moab, Utah, police for negligence in her death

She was also ordered to complete 1,200 hours of community service, which would cover more than $4,000 in fines, and to pay $150,000 in compensation for the death of her victim.

A fundraiser on GoFundMe set up to aid Lewis after her arrest raised more than $562,000 to help her pay the restitution.

"Today, the judge recognized that Pieper was a victim and a child. He, like almost everyone who knows the details of Pieper's case, empathized with a girl with no violent history before or after this incident, who saw killing a man as the only way out of a truly horrific situation," the fundraiser reads.

RELATED Indiana doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old rape victim sues AG

"Pieper only found herself in this situation because she was initially charged as an adult with first-degree murder. DMPD and the Polk County prosecutor's office saw Pieper immediately as a grown, violent, adult, murderer, and they charged her as such."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Powerball hits record $1.9 billion after no payout again
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Powerball hits record $1.9 billion after no payout again
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Powerball's estimated jackpot has reached an estimated $1.9 billion, surpassing Saturday's record $1.6 billion after no one matched all five numbers and the red ball on a $2 ticket.
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey apologizes after Elon Musk's layoffs
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey apologizes after Elon Musk's layoffs
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter, apologized to former employees after the company's new owner, Elon Musk, laid off half of its employees.
Dianne Feinstein becomes longest-serving woman in Senate
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Dianne Feinstein becomes longest-serving woman in Senate
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., on Saturday became the longest-serving female in Senate history, passing former Sen. Barbara Mikulski while celebrating her 30th anniversary as part of the chamber.
Biden, Obama, Trump campaign for candidates in Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden, Obama, Trump campaign for candidates in Pennsylvania
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and his two predecessors, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, campaigned in Pennsylvania for their parties' nominees for senator and governor.
Daylight saving time ends as effort to make permanent stalls
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Daylight saving time ends as effort to make permanent stalls
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- On Sunday, U.S. residents around the country, except for Arizona and Hawaii, will turn their clocks back one hour as daylight saving time comes to its annual end.
Tornadoes tear through South, leaving at least 1 dead
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Tornadoes tear through South, leaving at least 1 dead
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Multiple people were missing Saturday after at least 14 tornadoes touched down in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas, killing one person, officials said.
Trump given more time by Jan. 6 committee to hand over subpoenaed documents
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump given more time by Jan. 6 committee to hand over subpoenaed documents
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump was given more time to hand over documents that had been subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Justice Barrett rejects second challenge to Biden student loan program
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Justice Barrett rejects second challenge to Biden student loan program
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday rejected a second challenge to President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, keeping the lawsuits in the lower court.
Florida medical boards restrict doctors from providing gender treatments to minors
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Florida medical boards restrict doctors from providing gender treatments to minors
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Florida Board of Medicine and Board of Osteopathic Medicine on Friday approved a draft rule to ban medical or surgical gender-affirming care for transgender individuals under 18.
Denver suspends firefighters who tried to have living woman declared dead
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Denver suspends firefighters who tried to have living woman declared dead
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Two Denver firefighters who tried to have a living woman declared dead have been suspended without pay.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey apologizes after Elon Musk's layoffs
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey apologizes after Elon Musk's layoffs
Putin signs law mobilizing troops with criminal records
Putin signs law mobilizing troops with criminal records
Powerball hits record $1.9 billion after no payout again
Powerball hits record $1.9 billion after no payout again
Russian judge in Ukraine's Donetsk region survives alleged assassination attempt
Russian judge in Ukraine's Donetsk region survives alleged assassination attempt
Dianne Feinstein becomes longest-serving woman in Senate
Dianne Feinstein becomes longest-serving woman in Senate
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement