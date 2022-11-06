Advertisement
Nov. 6, 2022 / 2:53 PM

At least 9 people injured in mass shooting in Philadelphia

By Adam Schrader

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- At least nine people were injured in a mass shooting in Philadelphia, reports said Sunday.

Philadelphia police officials told WCAU that five of the victims are in critical condition after shots were fired outside of a bar around 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the Kensington neighborhood.

The gunmen had exited a black vehicle and opened fire on a crowd on the sidewalk before getting back in the car and fleeing the scene, Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford said.

Police officers in the area heard the gunshots and responded.

The victims were described as mostly men between the ages of 23 and 40, with one woman injured. No arrests have been made and the motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

"We have some brazen individuals in this city that don't care," Stanford said, according to WPVI-TV.

"They don't care how many police officers are out here and some of them don't care in terms of how many people are out here."

Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted that he was "appalled and devastated" by what he called a "despicable, brazen act of gun violence."

"My heart is with the family and loved ones of those injured, and with everyone impacted by this tragedy," he said.

