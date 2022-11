Tornadoes tore through Oklahoma, Arkansas and northeast Texas on Friday, leaving at least one person dead. Image courtesy of National Weather Service

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Tornadoes tore through Oklahoma, Arkansas and northeast Texas on Friday, leaving at least one person dead. McCurtain County Emergency Manager Cody McDaniel confirmed to KOKI-TV and CNN that his office had been notified that at least one person had died from the storm. Advertisement

"IDABEL take cover NOW!!!!!! Confirmed tornado approaching!" the McCurtain County Emergency Management office said in a Facebook post before the storm.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued tornado watches that remain in effect until 4 a.m. CDT. For parts of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.

A preliminary count from the NWS shows that at least nine twisters had formed in Texas. That number is expected to increase on Saturday.

The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office in Texas said in a statement that it had received reports that four homes sustained damages from a possible tornado and that no injuries were reported.