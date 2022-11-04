U.S. announces additional $400 million for Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has announced an additional $400 million to help Ukraine upgrade weapons systems. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense announced an additional $400 million in security assistance for Ukraine on Friday. The new aid package was authorized under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which allows U.S. industry to be mobilized to help the embattled nation. The parallel Presidential Drawdown Authority relies on existing stocks of weapons and equipment from the Department of Defense.

Part of the funds will be used to upgrade air defenses as Russia continues to pummel Ukraine with drone strikes.

"With Russia's unrelenting and brutal air attacks on Ukrainian civilian critical infrastructure, additional air defense capabilities are critical," a Defense Department press release said.

The announcement is the beginning of a contracting process to provide equipment upgrades and training to the Ukrainian military.

The new package aims to overhaul various weapons systems and help the Ukrainian government procure additional vehicles, platforms and communications gear.

The additional funds will help upgrade equipment from U.S. allies including Spain, which has provide Ukraine with HAWK launchers. Additionally the U.S. will work with the Netherlands and the Czech Republic to to upgrade T-72B tanks.

The list of upgrades and procurements also includes: Funding to refurbish HAWK air defense missiles for inclusion in future presidential drawdown packages; 45 refurbished T-72B tanks with advanced optics, communications and armor packages; and 1,100 Phoenix Ghost tactical unmanned aerial systems.

Also, 40 armored Riverine boats; refurbishing 250 M1117 armored security vehicles; tactical secure communications systems and surveillance systems; and funding for training maintenance and sustainment.