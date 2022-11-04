FBI: Threat against New Jersey synagogues over

1/2

The FBI on Friday said that it and other law enforcement partners had "identified the source" of a threat to synagogues in New Jersey and said the suspect "no longer poses a danger to the community." File Photo courtesy U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The FBI in New Jersey said on Friday that they have identified a source of "credible" threats to synagogues in the state and the institutions are no longer in danger. "We identified the source of the threat who no longer poses a danger to the community," the FBI in Newark said in a statement on Twitter. "As always, we would remind the public to remain vigilant and if they observe suspicious activity to report it to law enforcement immediately."

The FBI and the New York Police Department had previously said that a broad threat to synagogues was made Thursday and asked for all security precautions to be taken to protect the community and facilities.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued a statement thanking law enforcement for their reaction to the threat despite the lack of specifics.

"While this specific threat may be mitigated, we know this remains a tense time for our Jewish communities who are facing a wave of anti-Semitic activity," Murphy said. "We will not be indifferent. We will remain vigilant. We will take any and every threat with the utmost seriousness and we will stand up and stand shoulder to shoulder with our Jewish congregations."



Murphy said the threat "violated one of the most fundamental tenets of our nation" to worship freely in the place and manner of choosing.

"We will always endeavor to ensure that every New Jerseyan of every faith may continue to live, study, and worship without fear for their safety," Murphy said.

The New York Police Department often participates in investigations affecting the broader tri-state area while its Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureaus worked with the Joint Terrorism Task Force and the FBI on the case.