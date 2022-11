1/3

Scratch off lottery tickets are on display inside a store in New York City on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. The upcoming Powerball Jackpot has reached a historic high of $1.6 billion. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot has reached a historic high of $1.6 billion for this Saturday's drawing. The previous record was set in 2016 when tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee won a $1.56 billion jackpot, Powerball said in a statement Friday. Advertisement

"We are witnessing history in the making with this $1.6 billion jackpot! What's also exciting is that this run has already created millions of winners, including nearly 100 players who have won prizes worth $1 million or more," said Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko.

The jackpot has a cash value of $782.4 million.

The Powerball drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. If no one wins the jackpot it will be the 40th drawing in a row without a grand prize winner. The longest jackpot run without a grand prize winner ended on Oct. 4 2021 when a ticket in California won on the 41st drawing.

According to Powerball the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.