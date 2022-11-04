Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 4, 2022 / 3:43 AM

Missouri couple arrested after Arkansas pregnant woman, fetus found dead

By Darryl Coote
Police had been searching for Ashley Bush, an Arkansas pregnant mother, since Halloween. Her body was found Thursday in Missouri after the remains of her fetus were discovered a day prior. Photo courtesy of Benton County Sheriff's Office/<a href="https://www.facebook.com/protectbenco/posts/pfbid0Mzqzif2gDPCqLH8gCGo1ryBVY7krGP8U2aFJaFwJmfHcWqCs9SE9AG12StsEuRtil?__cft__[0]=AZW2PAX5wFT5Xe0WZgeYt0ECcaNYkvizbp8CkF9WxADaHvOvKve1krp7vzIln69jgkz0sffjc_ttoo5FaWJTBHLqBPAlKHPlO_W9MnSCoQj9XZvHF2Ao-dQZk25MM0gylfH3cwixAlAl8HXfKBeTZYSTcFSGDMp8sVmM1Rv4IYJkEld1dAMkwtSZhaYMRWS2594&amp;__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R">Facebook</a>
Police had been searching for Ashley Bush, an Arkansas pregnant mother, since Halloween. Her body was found Thursday in Missouri after the remains of her fetus were discovered a day prior. Photo courtesy of Benton County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in Arkansas said a married Missouri couple has been arrested in connection to the murder of a missing pregnant woman and her fetus after their remains were found in separate locations.

Police have been looking for Ashley Bush, who was a mother of three as well as 31 weeks pregnant, since the afternoon of Halloween when she was last seen in the passenger seat of a tan pickup truck driven by a woman described as White in her 40s with shoulder-length brown hair.

Authorities said the woman went by the name "Lucy" and that Bush, 33, met her online while looking for a job she could do from home. Lucy picked Bush up Monday morning at a Handi-Mart convenience store in Maysville, Ark., on the border with Oklahoma, under the premise of taking her to the job interview in nearby Bentonville.

Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway told reporters during a press conference Thursday that police have found the bodies of Bush and her baby, named Valkyrie Grace Willis, dead in Missouri.

Holloway would not go into specifics, but said the two bodies were found in separate locations, with the baby's remains being discovered Wednesday and the body of Bush being found Thursday. Authorities believe the mother was shot to death.

"Over my career this has been one of the most horrific cases that I have been personally involved with," he said.

The McDonald County Sheriff's Office in neighboring Missouri said the human remains were discovered when a search warrant was executed on Laughlin Ridge Road in connection to the investigation.

Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith said in the press conference that police have arrested Amber and Jamie Waterman of Jane, Mo., who are being held at the McDonald County Jail on kidnapping charges.

Smith explained he expects further and overlapping state and federal charges to be filed against the couple as the investigation progresses and jurisdiction over the case is decided.

He also would not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding their killings nor state how Jamie Waterman was involved other than to say that they had evidence to show culpability. A motive was under investigation.

Smith added that they were investigating whether Bush and her baby were killed in Arkansas or Missouri.

"This is just a reminder that there is evil in the world, that people do evil things," he said. "That someone would prey upon a pregnant woman at her most vulnerable state is just unimaginable, but, unfortunately, that is just the world we live in."

In a statement to 4029 News, Bush's fiancé, Josh Willis, said he was "disgusted."

"I just lost my wife and daughter," he said. "I've lost all hope in humanity."

