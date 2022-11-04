Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 4, 2022 / 2:00 PM

Trump ally Tom Barrack found not guilty of illegal lobbying

By Clyde Hughes
Tom Barrack, CEO of Colony Capital, speaks on the final day of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 21, 2016. He was found not guilty on Friday of illegal lobbying. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/007528d96c317c5ebb34f3774d397ea6/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Tom Barrack, CEO of Colony Capital, speaks on the final day of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 21, 2016. He was found not guilty on Friday of illegal lobbying. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A federal jury in Brooklyn on Friday found longtime Donald Trump ally Tom Barrack not guilty in Brooklyn on charges of illegal foreign lobbying.

Barrack, the billionaire businessman who once served as chairman of the former president's inaugural committee, was accused by federal prosecutors of improperly acting as a foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement

Two former Trump administration officials testified in the trial that dragged on for nearly two months followed by three days of deliberations. In the end, Barrack was acquitted of conspiracy, obstruction and lying to the FBI.

A jury found Barrack's co-defendant Matthew Grimes, a former Trump aide, not guilty of acting as an unregistered foreign agent.

Randall Jackson, Barrack's attorney, said during the closing argument that "nothing nefarious" went on in his client's dealings with UAE leadership, adding that he has dealt with public officials of more than 100 countries for years before Trump.

Federal prosecutors built their case around texts and email messages Barrack and Grimes exchanged with an Emirati businessman named Rashid Al Malik. Prosecutors said Malik was the middleman in their dealing with Emirati officials.

Advertisement

The messages showed UAE officials giving feedback to Barrack about what he and Trump should say in media interviews over energy policy during a 2016 campaign speech.

Read More

Teva Pharmaceuticals agrees to pay $523M to settle opioid crisis claims Republican AGs demand Visa, Mastercard, AmEx drop gun store code Visa, Mastercard, American Express to categorize gun store purchases separately

Latest Headlines

Oath Keepers leader says Biden presidency 'invalid' in seditious conspiracy trial
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Oath Keepers leader says Biden presidency 'invalid' in seditious conspiracy trial
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes III testified Friday during his seditious conspiracy criminal trial, defended his right-wing militia. He claimed President Biden's lawful certification as winner was "invalid."
Powerball jackpot reaches $1.6 billion
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Powerball jackpot reaches $1.6 billion
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot has reached a historic high of $1.6 billion for this Saturday's drawing.
FBI: Threat against New Jersey synagogues over
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FBI: Threat against New Jersey synagogues over
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The FBI in New Jersey said on Friday that they have identified a source of "credible" threats to synagogues in the state and the institutions are no longer in danger.
Catholic Diocese of Rochester reaches $55M settlement for sexual abuse
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Catholic Diocese of Rochester reaches $55M settlement for sexual abuse
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Catholic Diocese of Rochester has reached a $55 million settlement with survivors of sexual abuse.
Gas prices increase just days before U.S. elections
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gas prices increase just days before U.S. elections
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices are moving close to $4 per gallon, creating headaches for some leaders ahead of midterm elections in the United States.
Labor Department: U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Labor Department: U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- In a strong showing for the U.S. economy, employers added 261,000 new jobs in October as inflation and high prices have become a central issue to voters ahead of next week's critical midterm elections.
Twitter workers file class-action suit over mass layoffs without notice
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Twitter workers file class-action suit over mass layoffs without notice
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Twitter workers have filed a class action lawsuit against Twitter, Inc. alleging violation of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act and California's WARN Act. The suit is over mass layoffs with no notice.
U.S. national labs get funding for net-zero research, including fusion
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. national labs get funding for net-zero research, including fusion
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is channeling funding from the Inflation Reduction Act to fund clean-energy research at U.S. national labs.
Early voting tops 33 million ahead of critical 2022 midterms
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Early voting tops 33 million ahead of critical 2022 midterms
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- More than 33 million early votes have been cast in the U.S. midterm elections as of Friday, according to the United States Elections Project. Election Day is Tuesday.
Missouri couple arrested after Arkansas pregnant woman, fetus found dead
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Missouri couple arrested after Arkansas pregnant woman, fetus found dead
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in Arkansas said a married Missouri couple has been arrested in connection to the murder of a missing pregnant woman and her fetus after their bodies were found in separate locations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Missouri couple arrested after Arkansas pregnant woman, fetus found dead
Missouri couple arrested after Arkansas pregnant woman, fetus found dead
New York judge orders independent monitor to oversee Trump Organization
New York judge orders independent monitor to oversee Trump Organization
South Korea scrambles fighter jets after spotting North Korean warplanes
South Korea scrambles fighter jets after spotting North Korean warplanes
Activists who targeted Vermeer painting sentenced to prison by Dutch court
Activists who targeted Vermeer painting sentenced to prison by Dutch court
Ukraine wary of Russian pullout in Kherson
Ukraine wary of Russian pullout in Kherson
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement