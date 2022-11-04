Justice Barrett rejects second challenge to Biden student loan program

Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett blocked a second challenge to President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program on Friday. Photo by Eric Lee/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday rejected a second challenge to President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, keeping the lawsuits in the lower court. The Supreme Court did not give a reason for the rejection. Advertisement

On Oct. 20 Barrett also rejected a challenge to the plan.

In August, Biden announced that the White House planned to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 annually and $20,000 for recipients of Pell grants, which assist students from lower-income families.

This lawsuit was brought by the Pacific Legal Foundation, which has argued that Biden does not have the authority to cancel the debt.

"Nothing about loan cancellation is lawful or appropriate," the Sacramento-based foundation said in the complaint. "In an end-run around Congress, the administration threatens to enact a profound and transformational policy that will have untold economic impacts. The administration's lawless action should be stopped immediately."

A report Monday by the Congressional Budget Office said the plan could cost the United States some $400 billion over the next 30 years.

An appeals court has currently put the policy on hold.