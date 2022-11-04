Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 4, 2022 / 8:19 PM

Justice Barrett rejects second challenge to Biden student loan program

By Matt Bernardini
Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett blocked a second challenge to President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program on Friday. Photo by Eric Lee/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7c981aa4ccc0793806777b11e67e7187/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett blocked a second challenge to President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program on Friday. Photo by Eric Lee/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday rejected a second challenge to President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, keeping the lawsuits in the lower court.

The Supreme Court did not give a reason for the rejection.

Advertisement

On Oct. 20 Barrett also rejected a challenge to the plan.

In August, Biden announced that the White House planned to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 annually and $20,000 for recipients of Pell grants, which assist students from lower-income families.

This lawsuit was brought by the Pacific Legal Foundation, which has argued that Biden does not have the authority to cancel the debt.

"Nothing about loan cancellation is lawful or appropriate," the Sacramento-based foundation said in the complaint. "In an end-run around Congress, the administration threatens to enact a profound and transformational policy that will have untold economic impacts. The administration's lawless action should be stopped immediately."

A report Monday by the Congressional Budget Office said the plan could cost the United States some $400 billion over the next 30 years.

Advertisement

An appeals court has currently put the policy on hold.

Read More

Education Department releases new rules to 'improve' student debt relief programs Department of Education moves to expedite Public Service Loan Forgiveness Amy Coney Barrett, Missouri federal judge reject challenges to Biden student debt relief

Latest Headlines

Florida medical boards restrict doctors from providing gender treatments to minors
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Florida medical boards restrict doctors from providing gender treatments to minors
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Florida Board of Medicine and Board of Osteopathic Medicine on Friday approved a draft rule to ban medical or surgical gender-affirming care for transgender individuals under 18.
Denver suspends firefighters who tried to have living woman declared dead
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Denver suspends firefighters who tried to have living woman declared dead
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Two Denver firefighters who tried to have a living woman declared dead have been suspended without pay.
U.S. announces additional $400 million for Ukraine
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. announces additional $400 million for Ukraine
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. has announced an additional $400 million to help Ukraine upgrade weapons systems and obtain communications gear and training.
100-car pileup closes Denver highway for hours
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
100-car pileup closes Denver highway for hours
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Part of a Denver highway was closed Friday morning after a 100-vehicle crash caused by overnight snow that made the roadway slippery. The huge pileup closed 6th Avenue in both westbound and eastbound directions.
Supreme Court agrees to hear Navajo Nation water battle
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court agrees to hear Navajo Nation water battle
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a water dispute between the U.S. government and the Navajo Nation.
Oath Keepers leader says Biden presidency 'invalid' in seditious conspiracy trial
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Oath Keepers leader says Biden presidency 'invalid' in seditious conspiracy trial
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes III testified Friday during his seditious conspiracy criminal trial, defended his right-wing militia. He claimed President Biden's lawful certification as winner was "invalid."
Powerball jackpot reaches $1.6 billion
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Powerball jackpot reaches $1.6 billion
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot has reached a historic high of $1.6 billion for this Saturday's drawing.
Trump ally Tom Barrack found not guilty of illegal lobbying
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump ally Tom Barrack found not guilty of illegal lobbying
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A federal jury in Brooklyn on Friday found longtime Donald Trump ally Tom Barrack not guilty in Brooklyn on charges of illegal foreign lobbying.
FBI: Threat against New Jersey synagogues over
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
FBI: Threat against New Jersey synagogues over
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The FBI in New Jersey said on Friday that they have identified a source of "credible" threats to synagogues in the state and the institutions are no longer in danger.
Catholic Diocese of Rochester reaches $55M settlement for sexual abuse
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Catholic Diocese of Rochester reaches $55M settlement for sexual abuse
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Catholic Diocese of Rochester has reached a $55 million settlement with survivors of sexual abuse.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

More natural gas found off the coast of key EU supplier, Norway
More natural gas found off the coast of key EU supplier, Norway
South Korea scrambles fighter jets after spotting North Korean warplanes
South Korea scrambles fighter jets after spotting North Korean warplanes
Missouri couple arrested after Arkansas pregnant woman, fetus found dead
Missouri couple arrested after Arkansas pregnant woman, fetus found dead
100-car pileup closes Denver highway for hours
100-car pileup closes Denver highway for hours
Gas prices increase just days before U.S. elections
Gas prices increase just days before U.S. elections
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement