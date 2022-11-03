Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 3, 2022 / 5:48 PM

U.S. officials meet with Brittney Griner in Russia, push for her release

By Adam Schrader
U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before the court's verdict in Khimki City court in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia, on August 4. The Khimki City Court has sentenced Griner to nine years in prison after finding her guilty on charges of drug smuggling. File Photo by Evgenia Novozhenina/EPA-EFE
U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before the court's verdict in Khimki City court in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia, on August 4. The Khimki City Court has sentenced Griner to nine years in prison after finding her guilty on charges of drug smuggling. File Photo by Evgenia Novozhenina/EPA-EFE

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- U.S. State Department officials met with imprisoned basketball star Brittney Griner in Russia on Thursday as they continue to push for her release.

Griner, the 32-year-old center for the Phoenix Mercury, was arrested at a Moscow airport in February and accused of arriving in the country with cannabis oil in her luggage. She was found guilty of smuggling narcotics into Russia in August and sentenced to nine years in prison.

Advertisement

Ned Price, the spokesman for the State Department, said in a statement on Twitter that officials with the U.S. Embassy in Russia met with Griner.

"They saw firsthand her tenacity and perseverance despite her present circumstances," Price said.

RELATED Nuclear watchdog finds no evidence Ukraine using dirty bomb against Russia

"We continue to press for the immediate release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan and fair treatment for every detained American."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that Griner had met with U.S. officials during a briefing with reporters traveling on Air Force One.

"We are told she is doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances," Jean-Pierre said, calling the imprisonment of Griner and Whelan "wrongful detentions."

Advertisement

Whelan is a U.S. citizen and former Marine who was arrested in Moscow in 2018 and convicted of espionage. He is currently serving a 16-year sentence.

"I can also tell you that in the subsequent weeks, despite a lack of good-faith negotiation by the Russians, the U.S. government has continued to follow up on that offer and propose alternative potential ways forward with the Russians through all available channels," Jean-Pierre said. "This continues to be a top priority."

Griner's detention has made headlines throughout Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began in February. Her family has urged the administration of President Joe Biden to do more to return the basketball star to the United States.

RELATED Russia says it will rejoin Ukrainian grain shipping agreement

Read More

U.S. accuses North Korea of supplying Russia with munitions

Latest Headlines

Former top Trump aide granted immunity for testimony
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Former top Trump aide granted immunity for testimony
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- One of former President Donald Trump's top advisers during his presidency has been granted limited immunity by the Justice Department in exchange for his testimony.
Congressional committee warns of cyber security risks in healthcare sector
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Congressional committee warns of cyber security risks in healthcare sector
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A new report from the Senate Intelligence Committee describes the vulnerability of the healthcare industry to cyberattacks and makes recommendations for the federal government help the industry catch up.
Teva Pharmaceuticals agrees to pay $523M to settle opioid crisis claims
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Teva Pharmaceuticals agrees to pay $523M to settle opioid crisis claims
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals on Thursday agreed to pay $523 million to settle claims regarding the company's role in the opioid crisis in New York.
State Dept. offers $5 million for information on North Korea-linked smuggling network
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
State Dept. offers $5 million for information on North Korea-linked smuggling network
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The State Department has offered a $5 million reward for information leading to the disruption of a smuggling network that has secretly delivered petroleum products to North Korea.
Indiana doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old rape victim sues AG
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Indiana doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old rape victim sues AG
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim, is suing Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita after he used "meritless" complaints to subpoena medical records.
Gabby Petito's family sues Moab, Utah, police for negligence in her death
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gabby Petito's family sues Moab, Utah, police for negligence in her death
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The family of Gabby Petito sued the Moab, Utah, Police Department Thursday, seeking $50 million for alleged police negligence that the family says led to Gabby's death in 2021.
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack was in U.S. on expired visa, officials say
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack was in U.S. on expired visa, officials say
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Canadian national accused of attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in the country on an expired visa and is now facing deportation after the criminal case is resolved, federal officials said.
Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates dip slightly, hover near 7%
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates dip slightly, hover near 7%
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Mortgage rates slipped slighted but remained near 7%, as the housing market cools, according to a new study released Thursday by the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, best known as Freddie Mac.
Police seek information on husband of 'Lady of the Dunes'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Police seek information on husband of 'Lady of the Dunes'
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Massachusetts police are looking for information about a man believed to have married Ruth Marie Terry, the 37-year-old victim who was identified as "The Lady of the Dunes" in one of America's most notorious cold cases.
Solar-powered Fla. town survived Hurricane Ian -- with lights on
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Solar-powered Fla. town survived Hurricane Ian -- with lights on
Babcock Ranch, Fla., the first town in the United States to run solely on solar power, didn't lose electricity or Internet when Hurricane Ian blew through.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Huge tunnel deep under Niagara Falls opens for visitor tours
Huge tunnel deep under Niagara Falls opens for visitor tours
Evacuations ordered in Louisiana parish as train derailment causes acid leak
Evacuations ordered in Louisiana parish as train derailment causes acid leak
U.S. busts nationwide catalytic converter theft ring
U.S. busts nationwide catalytic converter theft ring
Biden warns 'democracy at stake' ahead of midterm elections
Biden warns 'democracy at stake' ahead of midterm elections
North Korea launches ICBM, Japan issues emergency warning
North Korea launches ICBM, Japan issues emergency warning
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement