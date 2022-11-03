Trump sues N.Y. attorney general Letitia James to block release of records

1/4

Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit seeking to block the release of records sought in a suit filed against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- In an effort to shield records of the trust that holds his private businesses, former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit in Florida state court against New York Attorney General Letitia James. James has filed a $250 million lawsuit against Trump, his children involved in the Trump Organization and others, charging that they participated in a massive financial fraud scheme. Advertisement

In his lawsuit against James, filed Wednesday, Trump seeks an injunction to block James' effort from moving forward, claiming the attorney general has no jurisdiction over the trust's assets and no authority to gain control of its assets.

"In furtherance of her attempts to steal, destroy or control all things Trump, James has become preoccupied with obtaining a copy of President Trump's revocable trust," the ex-president's lawsuit said. "If James' past conduct is any indication James will also publicly disclose the information once obtained."

James has accused Trump and his family of enriching themselves through "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentations" over the past 20 years by "grossly" inflating the former president's net worth by billions of dollars and cheating lenders and others with misleading financial statements.

James and Trump will square off in a New York court on Thursday in oral arguments where the attorney general is trying to prevent the Trump Organization from moving assets and restructuring the business to allegedly "evade liability."

She is also asking for the court to appoint a monitor to oversee the creation of financial statements by the Trump Organization to ensure accuracy.

James' lawsuit, filed in September, named former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg and longtime company executive Jeff McConney, including 23 properties in the Trump Organization portfolio.