Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 3, 2022 / 6:31 PM

New York judge orders independent monitor to oversee Trump Organization

By Joe Fisher
A New York State judge ordered an independent monitor to oversee the financial statements of the Trump Organization, following up on a lawsuit against the organization alleging fraud. File photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/72e5617798034bdde2c245f9b9b29fbe/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A New York State judge ordered an independent monitor to oversee the financial statements of the Trump Organization, following up on a lawsuit against the organization alleging fraud. File photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Trump Organization will be limited in its business activities for an indefinite period of time after a New York State judge ordered the appointment of an independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's financial statements and activities.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron's order bars the Trump Organization from selling or transferring non-cash assets without approval from the court and the attorney general. The preliminary injunction does not have an end date. The monitor will continue to oversee the organization until ordered by the court.

Advertisement

"Given the persistent misrepresentations throughout every one of Mr. Trump's (state finance corporations) between 2011 and 2021, the court finds that the appointment of an independent monitor is the most prudent and narrowly tailored measure to ensure there is no further fraud or illegality that violates (law)," Engoron wrote.

The decision comes after New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against the Trump Organization and principal owner and former President Donald Trump. Eric, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. are also defendants in the case. The lawsuit alleges the organization committed fraud by misrepresenting its value for financial gain. James seeks $250 million in fines from the defendants.

Advertisement

James also accused the organization of attempting to evade the reach of state law by restructuring or moving its business outside of New York. On the same day James filed a civil suit against the Trump Organization, it filed paperwork for a new company "Trump Organization II."

The court will appoint a monitor, choosing from candidates recommended by the attorney general and the defendant. The monitor will then be put in place, likely by the end of the month, and oversee the organization at its own expense.

Trump, and attorneys representing the Trump Organization in this case, have been critical of the judge and attorney general, alleging them both of being biased or acting on political motivations.

RELATED Federal judge limits activities of Arizona poll-watching group

"The NYAG's lawsuit is the culmination of a pretextual and politically motivated prosecution. The attempted destruction of the "Trump Organization" has been Letitia James' avowed goal since the moment she assumed office as Attorney General of the State of New York. Her promise to "get Trump" was a central theme of her political campaign and, to this day, remains a focal point for her fundraising activities," Trump's attorneys wrote in formal opposition to the lawsuit.

RELATED Inspector General accuses Trump-appointed director of ethics violations

RELATED Former top Trump aide granted immunity for testimony

Read More

Trump sues N.Y. attorney general Letitia James to block release of records

Latest Headlines

Labor productivity increases in third quarter
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Labor productivity increases in third quarter
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Thursday that labor productivity increased 0.3% in the third quarter of 2022.
Holiday spending expected to grow despite inflation pressure
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Holiday spending expected to grow despite inflation pressure
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Rising inflation is not expected to have a major impact on holiday retail spending in the United States this season, according to a National Retail Federation forecast released Thursday.
U.S. officials meet with Brittney Griner in Russia, push for her release
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. officials meet with Brittney Griner in Russia, push for her release
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- U.S. State Department officials met with imprisoned basketball star Brittney Griner in Russia on Thursday as they continue to push for her release.
Former top Trump aide granted immunity for testimony
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former top Trump aide granted immunity for testimony
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- One of former President Donald Trump's top advisers during his presidency has been granted limited immunity by the Justice Department in exchange for his testimony.
Congressional committee warns of cyber security risks in healthcare sector
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Congressional committee warns of cyber security risks in healthcare sector
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A new report from the Senate Intelligence Committee describes the vulnerability of the healthcare industry to cyberattacks and makes recommendations for the federal government help the industry catch up.
Teva Pharmaceuticals agrees to pay $523M to settle opioid crisis claims
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Teva Pharmaceuticals agrees to pay $523M to settle opioid crisis claims
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals on Thursday agreed to pay $523 million to settle claims regarding the company's role in the opioid crisis in New York.
State Dept. offers $5 million for information on North Korea-linked smuggling network
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
State Dept. offers $5 million for information on North Korea-linked smuggling network
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The State Department has offered a $5 million reward for information leading to the disruption of a smuggling network that has secretly delivered petroleum products to North Korea.
Indiana doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old rape victim sues AG
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Indiana doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old rape victim sues AG
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim, is suing Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita after he used "meritless" complaints to subpoena medical records.
Gabby Petito's family sues Moab, Utah, police for negligence in her death
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Gabby Petito's family sues Moab, Utah, police for negligence in her death
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The family of Gabby Petito sued the Moab, Utah, Police Department Thursday, seeking $50 million for alleged police negligence that the family says led to Gabby's death in 2021.
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack was in U.S. on expired visa, officials say
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack was in U.S. on expired visa, officials say
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Canadian national accused of attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in the country on an expired visa and is now facing deportation after the criminal case is resolved, federal officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Evacuations ordered in Louisiana parish as train derailment causes acid leak
Evacuations ordered in Louisiana parish as train derailment causes acid leak
U.S. busts nationwide catalytic converter theft ring
U.S. busts nationwide catalytic converter theft ring
North Korea launches ICBM, Japan issues emergency warning
North Korea launches ICBM, Japan issues emergency warning
CBS to pay $30.5M for hiding sexual assault claims against Moonves
CBS to pay $30.5M for hiding sexual assault claims against Moonves
Biden warns 'democracy at stake' ahead of midterm elections
Biden warns 'democracy at stake' ahead of midterm elections
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement