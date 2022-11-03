Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 3, 2022 / 3:05 PM

Gabby Petito's family sues Moab, Utah, police for negligence in her death

By Doug Cunningham
Brian Laundrie (L) and Gabby Petito. Laundrie killed Petito in 2021. Petito's family Thursday sued the Moab, Utah, police seeking $50 million for alleged negligence in Petitio's 2021 death. Moab police failed to arrest Laundrie after questioning him when a passerby called 911 reporting Gabby had been assaulted. Photo courtesy of North Port Police/<a href="https://twitter.com/NorthPortPolice/status/1439067990545272833" target="_blank">Twitter</a>
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The family of Gabby Petito sued the Moab, Utah, Police Department Thursday, seeking $50 million for alleged police negligence that the family says led to Gabby's death in 2021.

"Gabby did not have to die," the lawsuit said. "Gabby would still be alive if Moab Police Department had not hired, retained and/or failed to train officers who were fundamentally unfit and safe to employ in the capacity of police officer. Defendant's negligence deprived Gabby of her safety and ultimately her life."

The lawsuit alleges that Petito would still be alive if Moab Officer Eric Pratt "had not intentionally coached Gabby and manipulated the investigation to try to find loopholes that would allow him to disregard the mandates of Utah law and his duty to protect Gabby."

A report in January of 2022 found that police "made mistakes" in the Petito investigation.

Petito was on a road trip with boyfriend Brian Laundrie in the summer of 2021 when he strangled her to death. Her body was found Sept. 19 in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.

Pratt was one of the officers who stopped and questioned the couple in Moab after a passerby called 911 reporting Petito was being assaulted.

Pratt responded, but the lawsuit said he failed to locate and talk to the 911 caller who witnessed the assault and was negligent for letting Laundrie drive away with Petito.

Pratt found and pulled over the van Petito and Laundrie were in.

She was crying and visibly upset while Laundrie was calm. But after questioning, Pratt failed to arrest Laundrie.

The lawsuit alleges that Pratt "steered the conversation by patronizingly questioning Gabby about whether she was okay, asking if she took medication for anxiety, and asking leading questions about Brian being 'pretty patient' with Gabby."

The suit said Pratt was negligent in part because, "rather than investigating the factors that led to violence between Brian and Gabby, to determine whether Gabby was a victim of domestic abuse -- including Brian reportedly responding to Gabby's apology by taking her phone, locking her out of their car and away from her laptop, and telling her to take a walk, as well as Brian grabbing Gabby's face with so much force that he sliced her cheek open with his fingernails -- Officer Pratt compared the situation to his prior relationship and attributed the confrontation to a bad combination of two people with anxiety."

