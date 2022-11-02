Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 2, 2022 / 6:55 PM

Biden delivers speech on democracy ahead of midterm elections

By Sheri Walsh
President Joe Biden will deliver a speech from Union Station in Washington, D.C., Wednesday night, urging voters to "preserve democracy" ahead of next week's midterm elections. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI. | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/06ce8329620f4f9b564d9bf2133a8b19/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
President Joe Biden will deliver a speech from Union Station in Washington, D.C., Wednesday night, urging voters to "preserve democracy" ahead of next week's midterm elections. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI.

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will deliver a speech on Wednesday night, less than one week before the midterm elections, urging voters to "preserve democracy or put it at risk."

Biden will speak at 7 p.m. EDT during a Democratic National Committee event at Union Station in Washington, D.C. According to prepared remarks, Biden will focus heavily on the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Democrats hope to maintain their control of the House and Senate.

This is the "first national election since the events of Jan. 6, when an armed, angry mob stormed the U.S. Capitol," the president is expected to say, according to prepared remarks.

"I wish I could say the assault on our democracy ended that day. But I cannot," Biden is expected to say. "As I stand here today, there are candidates running for every level of office in America: for Governor, for Congress, for Attorney General, for Secretary of State who won't commit to accepting the results of the elections they're in," according to prepared remarks.

"That is the path to chaos in America. It's unprecedented. It's unlawful. And, It is un-American. As I've said before, you can't love your country only when you win," Biden is expected to say.

President Biden delivered a similar speech in September from Independence Hall in Philadelphia criticizing the so-called "MAGA Republicans" who he said "are determined to take this country backward."

Biden's speech Wednesday comes the same day the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another 0.75 percentage point to ease soaring inflation. It is the fourth consecutive 75-basis-point hike this year, and sent the stock market tumbling with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing down more than 500 points.

The Fed said in a statement Wednesday, "Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures."

