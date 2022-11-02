Trending
Nov. 2, 2022 / 11:48 AM

Fed expected to raise interest rates another .75 points to fight inflation

By Doug Cunningham
Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell (R) at the IMF Headquarters in Washington, D.C., on October 14. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates another 0.75 percentage points Wednesday in a continuing battle to lower U.S. inflation. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7e8bbef254575f0ce044b6d8b7b16494/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve, in an effort to end persistent U.S. inflation, is expected to raise interest rates Wednesday by another 0.75 percentage points, or 75 basis points.

"Interest rates have risen at a whiplash-inducing speed, and we're not done yet," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate. "It's going to take some time for inflation to come down from these lofty levels, even once we do start to see some improvement."

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will attend a press briefing Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the rate hikes and continuing efforts to lower inflation. Wednesday's expected hike would be the fourth consecutive 75-basis-point hike this year and would bring the federal funds rate to the range of 3.74% to 4%, up from zero to 0.25% in March.

Markets are bracing for the rate hike, and according to CNBC, the Fed is expected to signal that it could begin decreasing the size of the interest rate increases in December and end them at 5% in March.

RELATED Inflation will likely stay high, regardless of which party wins midterms

The most recent interest rate hike by the Fed was in September. Powell said then that the central bank was resolved to restore price stability, which is "the bedrock of our economy."

A Bureau of Economic Analysis report released last week showed inflation continuing at a high rate in September, with the personal consumption expenditures index rising 6.2% from a year ago.

"The market is very fixated on the fact there's going to be 75 [basis points] in November, 50 in December, 25 on Feb. 1 and then probably another 25 in March," said Julian Emanuel, head of equity, derivatives and quantitative strategy at Evercore ISI. "So in reality, the market already thinks this is happening, and from my point of view, there's no way the outcome of his press conference is going to be more dovish than that."

RELATED Consumer price index increase slows to 8.2%, still among highest since 1980s

U.S. stocks opened lower Wednesday in anticipation of the Fed interest rate hike announcement.

Newly constructed home sales plunged by 10.9% in September in response to the rising mortgage rates and were down 17.6% compared to a year ago.

