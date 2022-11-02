Trending
Nov. 2, 2022 / 2:12 PM

Ford makes executive changes as three senior leaders retire

By Doug Cunningham
Ford Motor Company announced the retirements Wednesday of three senior Ford executives after decades of work as a fourth senior executive is re-assigned amid the most transformational eras ever in automaking. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Company announced the retirements Wednesday of three senior Ford executives after decades of work as a fourth senior executive is re-assigned amid one of the most transformational eras ever in the U.S. auto industry.

Joy Falotico, president of Lincoln, is retiring after 33 years at Ford. Stuart Rowley, chief transformation and quality officer, is retiring after 32 years and Steven Armstrong, vice-president of India and South America transformation will retire after 35 years.

Ford said in a statement that as a result of these retirements Jim Baumbick, currently vice president of product development, cycle planning and internal combustion engine programs, will oversee quality.

"Quality is our No.1 priority as a company and Jim Baumbick is the right leader to deliver world-class quality and reliability at Ford with a disciplined process that runs from our supply chain to our engineering labs all the way to the factory floor," said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO, in a statement.

Farley praised the work of the retiring executives. Rowley and Falotico plan to retire Dec. 1. Armstrong plans to retire Jan. 1.

Falotico will be succeeded by Dianne Craig, who Ford says brings deep global experience in marketing, sales, field operations and dealer relations to the global Lincoln role.

Armstrong's responsibilities will be split, as South American Ford operations will be part of Ford Blue under Kumar Galhotra. Ford's India operations will become part of the company's International Markets Group unit.

Craig's successor at the IMG unit is yet to be announced. Rowley's duties will be assumed by Baumbick.

In March, Ford announced it was creating separate electric and internal combustion businesses to join Ford Pro, which deals with commercial and government customers.

