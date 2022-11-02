Trending
Nov. 2, 2022

Man pleads guilty to slaying Queens, N.Y., mother in 'duffel bag killing'

By Doug Cunningham
Orsolya Gaal's killer pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter after her dismembered body was found in a duffel bag in Queens, N.Y., near Forest Park in April. David Bonola's sentencing is set for Nov. 16. <a href="https://scontent-ord5-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t39.30808-6/278548298_10158141068131353_7276622434539737015_n.jpg?_nc_cat=106&amp;ccb=1-7&amp;_nc_sid=09cbfe&amp;_nc_ohc=AfrN8nraAl0AX_mCSPf&amp;tn=u1ICDEyK6jnExLWN&amp;_nc_ht=scontent-ord5-1.xx&amp;oh=00_AfA3eN1MXReP1z0BVsM-As76razVLLtDRPJILvTA8lUKNw&amp;oe=6368697E">Photo via Orsolya Gaal's Facebook</a>
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- David Bonola pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter in the "duffel bag killing" of a Queens, N.Y., mother in April. Orsolya Gaal's dismembered body was found inside a duffel bag near Forest Park.

"This heinous killing devastated an entire family, left two boys without a mother and horrified the surrounding community," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. "I want to thank my prosecutors for their exhaustive efforts in securing this plea."

Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise said he would sentence Bonola to 25 years in prison, followed by five years post-release supervision. Sentencing is scheduled Nov. 16.

According to prosecutors, Bonola went to Gaal's residence after midnight April 16 once she had just returned from a night out. Bonola had done some handyman work at the residence.

An argument started, prosecutors said, and Bonola slashed Gaal's throat and stabbed her more than 50 times.

He was caught on a surveillance video hours later, at roughly 4:15 a.m. "wheeling a hockey duffle bag belonging to one of the victim's sons." That bag with Gaal's dismembered body inside was found about 8 a.m. on Metropolitan Avenue near Union Turnpike near Forest Park.

Prosecutors say police were able to follow a trail of blood from the bag to the crime scene. Bonola confessed to the stabbing and to moving Gaal's body.

Investigators believe Bonola also sent a threatening text message to Gaal's husband using her own phone after the killing, according to New York Police Department Deputy Chief Julie Morrill.

