Police have arrested a suspect in the August shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson, the city’s Metropolitan Police Department said on Wednesday. Photo by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Police in Washington, D.C., have arrested a suspect in the August shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson, the city's Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday. Investigators arrested a 17-year-old male, who was 16 at the time of the attempted robbery on Aug. 28. The teen was charged with intent to rob while armed with a gun. Advertisement

"The suspects brandished handguns and attempted to rob the victim. During the robbery attempt, one of the suspects fired a handgun, striking the victim," the department said in a release.

"The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle without obtaining any property. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries."

The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. EDT, and Robinson was hit in the leg by two bullets.

The team's 2022 third-round pick in the NFL draft later underwent surgery for the non-life-threatening-injuries and was placed on the NFL's non-football injury list.

Robinson missed the team's first four games of the season, returning to practice in early October. The rookie had been expected to start the season in the backfield as the team's primary ball carrier.

Police did not comment Wednesday on the status of a second suspect seen during the attempted robbery.