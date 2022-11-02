Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 2, 2022 / 2:54 PM

American Airlines pilots' union rejects new contract proposal

By Joe Fisher
The American Airlines pilots' union turned down a new contract proposal that included 19% wage increases over the course of two years Wednesday. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d58cf9f97966e7c3f54fd51579225bb9/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The American Airlines pilots' union turned down a new contract proposal that included 19% wage increases over the course of two years Wednesday. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The American Airlines pilots' union shot down a contract proposal that would include 19% raises over two years Wednesday, joining United and Delta unions in holding out for more lucrative deals.

Allied Pilots Association's board of directors voted 15-5 against the deal, adding to the uncertainty over airline labor with the busy holiday travel rush incoming. The union represents about 15,000 pilots. The offer American Airlines placed on the table included 12% raises on the day of signing, a 5% hike the following year and 2% in year two.

Advertisement

The strife between airlines and pilots has been exacerbated since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which put contract talks on hold. Unions are seeking higher pay and more favorable schedules.

On Tuesday, United Airlines pilots rejected a new contract with 94% voting against.

RELATED United pilots reject deal, Delta union votes to approve strike ahead of talks

"It is vital United management recognizes that an industry-leading contract is required to hire, train, and retain the best pilots in the world for the United Next growth plan to succeed," said United Master Executive Council Chair Capt. Mike Hamilton in a statement to the union.

Advertisement

On Monday, Delta pilots voted en masse in favor of striking, with all but 1% of 15,000 pilots pledging to walk off the job.

Last week, APA released a public statement to its pilots in preparation of rejecting the airline's proposal.

RELATED American Airlines ending flagship first class, prioritizing business class

"Many of us at APA have been working long and hard to get a Tentative Agreement in place that is reflective of your value as the frontline leaders of this airline and the sacrifices you have made every day to keep this operation running," said Capt. Ed Sicher, APA president. "There is no doubt that the time is long overdue for management to recognize our efforts and our value to the airline with a new collective bargaining agreement."

After the decision by APA, American Airlines shares dropped 1.6% in the afternoon.

RELATED American Airlines reaches $7.5M settlement in baggage fees lawsuit

Latest Headlines

Injuries reported after icy crash involving 6 semis on I-80 in Nevada
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Injuries reported after icy crash involving 6 semis on I-80 in Nevada
At least two people were injured in a crash Wednesday morning that involved six tractor-trailer trucks and at least one car as light snow coated a stretch of Interstate 80 in Nevada near the California line.
Man pleads guilty to slaying Queens, N.Y., mother in 'duffel bag killing'
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Man pleads guilty to slaying Queens, N.Y., mother in 'duffel bag killing'
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- David Bonola pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter in the "duffel bag killing" of a Queens, N.Y., mother in April. Orsolya Gaal's dismembered body was found inside a duffel bag near Forest Park.
AI company secures $91M for fleet of automated recycling robots
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
AI company secures $91M for fleet of automated recycling robots
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- AMP Robotics said a recent flood of funding will support the technology needed to do better with the recycling of plastics.
Fed raises interest rates another .75 point to fight inflation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Fed raises interest rates another .75 point to fight inflation
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve decided Wednesday afternoon to raise interest rates by another 0.75 percentage point, or 75 basis points. The Fed cited continuing upward pressure on inflation as the reason.
Ford makes executive changes as three senior leaders retire
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ford makes executive changes as three senior leaders retire
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Company announced the retirements Wednesday of three senior Ford executives after decades of work as a fourth senior executive is re-assigned amid the most transformational eras ever in automaking.
Suspect in custody after shooting 2 Newark police officers at close range
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Suspect in custody after shooting 2 Newark police officers at close range
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Jersey apprehended a gunman who shot two police officers at a Newark residential building where they were investigating a shooting that had occurred late last week.
Protesters disrupt Supreme Court oral arguments over abortion rights
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Protesters disrupt Supreme Court oral arguments over abortion rights
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Abortion rights protesters interrupted the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday morning while the justices had been seated for another matter before authorities whisked them away.
Diesel market conditions improve, but only by a little
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Diesel market conditions improve, but only by a little
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Production trends show there may be some relief in sight for the diesel shortage, but elevated demand means the problem won't disappear overnight.
Minnesota man pleads guilty to threatening the life of a U.S. senator
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Minnesota man pleads guilty to threatening the life of a U.S. senator
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A Coon Rapids, Minn., man has pleaded guilty to threatening the life of a Republican U.S. senator, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Lugar.
White House offers support to cover energy bills
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
White House offers support to cover energy bills
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris announces details of a program to help cover the costs of high energy bills during a visit to Boston.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Treasury announces new Series I bond rate after nearly $1 billion day
Treasury announces new Series I bond rate after nearly $1 billion day
Federal judge limits activities of Arizona poll-watching group
Federal judge limits activities of Arizona poll-watching group
Lisa, now a hurricane, approaches South American coast
Lisa, now a hurricane, approaches South American coast
This may be the year to dine out for Thanksgiving, Wells Fargo says
This may be the year to dine out for Thanksgiving, Wells Fargo says
Inspector General accuses Trump-appointed director of ethics violations
Inspector General accuses Trump-appointed director of ethics violations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement