American Airlines pilots' union rejects new contract proposal

The American Airlines pilots' union turned down a new contract proposal that included 19% wage increases over the course of two years Wednesday.

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The American Airlines pilots' union shot down a contract proposal that would include 19% raises over two years Wednesday, joining United and Delta unions in holding out for more lucrative deals. Allied Pilots Association's board of directors voted 15-5 against the deal, adding to the uncertainty over airline labor with the busy holiday travel rush incoming. The union represents about 15,000 pilots. The offer American Airlines placed on the table included 12% raises on the day of signing, a 5% hike the following year and 2% in year two. Advertisement

The strife between airlines and pilots has been exacerbated since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which put contract talks on hold. Unions are seeking higher pay and more favorable schedules.

On Tuesday, United Airlines pilots rejected a new contract with 94% voting against.

"It is vital United management recognizes that an industry-leading contract is required to hire, train, and retain the best pilots in the world for the United Next growth plan to succeed," said United Master Executive Council Chair Capt. Mike Hamilton in a statement to the union.

On Monday, Delta pilots voted en masse in favor of striking, with all but 1% of 15,000 pilots pledging to walk off the job.

Last week, APA released a public statement to its pilots in preparation of rejecting the airline's proposal.

"Many of us at APA have been working long and hard to get a Tentative Agreement in place that is reflective of your value as the frontline leaders of this airline and the sacrifices you have made every day to keep this operation running," said Capt. Ed Sicher, APA president. "There is no doubt that the time is long overdue for management to recognize our efforts and our value to the airline with a new collective bargaining agreement."

After the decision by APA, American Airlines shares dropped 1.6% in the afternoon.