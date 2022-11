1/3

Three women protesting in favor of abortion rights briefly interrupted the Supreme Court's session on Wednesday. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Abortion rights protesters interrupted the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday morning while the justices had been seated for another matter before authorities whisked them away. The justices were into oral arguments of a case dealing with the Bank Secrecy Act when the women sitting in the audience rose and began speaking, referring to the Dobbs v. Jackson decision to strip away a Constitutional right to an abortion. Advertisement

"I respectfully rise to denounce Dobbs," said the first woman protester before being taken away. "Women, vote."

A second woman stood moments later and said: "The right to be chosen will not be taken away. Women, vote for your right to choose."

A third woman followed suit, adding: "We will restore our right to choose. Women of America, vote."

The justices and the lawyers participating in Wednesday's case did not acknowledge the in-court demonstrators. It was the first such protest against the court's decision this summer.