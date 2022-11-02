Newark police hunt for gunman suspected of shooting 2 officers at close range

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Jersey were hunting overnight for a suspected gunman who shot two police officers at a Newark residential building where they were investigating a shooting that had occurred late last week.

The officers with the Newark Police Department remained in hospital Tuesday night in stable condition after they were shot at close range that early afternoon, law enforcement and city officials said.

One officer underwent surgery at a local hospital after he was shot in the face, with the bullet then entering his shoulder. The other officer sustained a bullet wound to the leg.

"By God's grace, they are in stable condition at this point," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka told reporters during a press conference.

The suspect was identified Tuesday night as 30-year-old Kendall Howard of East Orange, N.J. Essex County Prosecutor Ted Stephens has charged the man with two counts of attempted murder and one count each of unauthorized possession of a weapon and unauthorized possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

The shooting occurred as the officers were responding to the apartment building at Van Velsor Place and Chancellor Ave. after a concerned citizen called 911 at about 1 p.m., stating they had identified a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred Friday.

The officers were exiting the building into the parking lot when they confronted the suspect, who was seemingly on his way into the apartment complex.

"They gave him instructions, there was a brief altercation, the gentleman pulled a gun out, shot two police officers at close range," Baraka said, adding that the police officers returned fire and the suspect "retreated into the building." It was unclear if the suspect was injured in the gunfire exchange.

Law enforcement units were then deployed to sweep the building, which took hours and failed to produce the suspect.

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé explained that there are many entrances and exit points to the building, including fire escapes.

"At some point and time, he must have exited the building," he said.

FBI Newark said it was assisting with the investigation.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he was closely monitoring the situation and had been in touch with local authorities whose requests for additional resources were granted.

"We are praying for the speedy recovery of two police officers who were shot and injured in the line of duty today in Newark," he tweeted. "I am grateful to those who are working around the clock to ensure that the perpetrator of this heinous crime is apprehended and brought to justice."

The shooting occurred amid an increase in officers becoming victims of such violence.

According to a report from the National Fraternal Order of Police, as of the end of September, 252 officers have been shot this year, including 50 who were killed, representing a 5% increase from a year earlier.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the injured officers and all the officers handling the Newark attack," Patrick Colligan, president of the New Jersey State Benevolent Association, which represents more than 33,000 law enforcement officers in the state, said in a statement. "This level of violence must be stopped and condemned by everyone."