Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 2, 2022 / 4:19 AM

Newark police hunt for gunman suspected of shooting 2 officers at close range

By Darryl Coote

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Jersey were hunting overnight for a suspected gunman who shot two police officers at a Newark residential building where they were investigating a shooting that had occurred late last week.

The officers with the Newark Police Department remained in hospital Tuesday night in stable condition after they were shot at close range that early afternoon, law enforcement and city officials said.

Advertisement

One officer underwent surgery at a local hospital after he was shot in the face, with the bullet then entering his shoulder. The other officer sustained a bullet wound to the leg.

"By God's grace, they are in stable condition at this point," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka told reporters during a press conference.

RELATED Police: As many as 14 shot in Chicago drive-by Halloween night

The suspect was identified Tuesday night as 30-year-old Kendall Howard of East Orange, N.J. Essex County Prosecutor Ted Stephens has charged the man with two counts of attempted murder and one count each of unauthorized possession of a weapon and unauthorized possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

Advertisement

The shooting occurred as the officers were responding to the apartment building at Van Velsor Place and Chancellor Ave. after a concerned citizen called 911 at about 1 p.m., stating they had identified a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred Friday.

The officers were exiting the building into the parking lot when they confronted the suspect, who was seemingly on his way into the apartment complex.

RELATED Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker faces state, federal charges

"They gave him instructions, there was a brief altercation, the gentleman pulled a gun out, shot two police officers at close range," Baraka said, adding that the police officers returned fire and the suspect "retreated into the building." It was unclear if the suspect was injured in the gunfire exchange.

Law enforcement units were then deployed to sweep the building, which took hours and failed to produce the suspect.

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé explained that there are many entrances and exit points to the building, including fire escapes.

RELATED Indiana man arrested in 2017 murder of two teen girls

"At some point and time, he must have exited the building," he said.

FBI Newark said it was assisting with the investigation.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he was closely monitoring the situation and had been in touch with local authorities whose requests for additional resources were granted.

Advertisement

"We are praying for the speedy recovery of two police officers who were shot and injured in the line of duty today in Newark," he tweeted. "I am grateful to those who are working around the clock to ensure that the perpetrator of this heinous crime is apprehended and brought to justice."

The shooting occurred amid an increase in officers becoming victims of such violence.

According to a report from the National Fraternal Order of Police, as of the end of September, 252 officers have been shot this year, including 50 who were killed, representing a 5% increase from a year earlier.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the injured officers and all the officers handling the Newark attack," Patrick Colligan, president of the New Jersey State Benevolent Association, which represents more than 33,000 law enforcement officers in the state, said in a statement. "This level of violence must be stopped and condemned by everyone."

Latest Headlines

Ex-Kansas teacher who led all-female ISIS battalion sentenced to 20 years
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ex-Kansas teacher who led all-female ISIS battalion sentenced to 20 years
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A federal judge has sentenced a former Kansas school teacher who led an all-female Islamic State battalion to 20 years in prison.
Pa. Supreme Court orders improperly dated mail-in ballots be set aside
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Pa. Supreme Court orders improperly dated mail-in ballots be set aside
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A week before midterm elections, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled the state must not count any absentee and mail-in ballots that are received in undated or incorrectly dated envelopes.
U.S. banks report $1.2 billion in ransomware payments for 2021, Treasury says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. banks report $1.2 billion in ransomware payments for 2021, Treasury says
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. banks reported $1.2 billion in ransomware payments in 2021, which was triple the amount reported in 2020, according to the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN.
Musk to charge $8 for Twitter's blue check mark following backlash
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Musk to charge $8 for Twitter's blue check mark following backlash
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Elon Musk has renegotiated plans to charge verified Twitter users $19.99 a month, for the subscription's blue check mark, down to $8 following user backlash.
Job openings surged in September while Fed tried to cool the economy
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Job openings surged in September while Fed tried to cool the economy
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve's attempts to loosen up a tight jobs market and combat inflation did not stop a jump in job openings in September.
Former KC Chiefs coach gets three years in prison for DUI crash
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Former KC Chiefs coach gets three years in prison for DUI crash
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Former NFL assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison for a drunk driving crash that left a five-year-old girl severely injured.
Inspector General accuses Trump-appointed director of ethics violations
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Inspector General accuses Trump-appointed director of ethics violations
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The inspector general accuses the Architect of the Capitol of misusing government vehicles, misrepresenting himself as law enforcement and ethics violations related to private capitol tours.
More victims to address Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz on Wednesday before sentencing
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
More victims to address Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz on Wednesday before sentencing
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Some family members of the victims of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz seemed bewildered he escaped the death penalty, as they addressed him in court during a sentencing hearing Tuesday.
This may be the year to dine out for Thanksgiving, Wells Fargo says
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
This may be the year to dine out for Thanksgiving, Wells Fargo says
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Wells Fargo has released an analysis detailing the changing food costs Americans will face this Thanksgiving. The analysis suggests that eating out may be a better option for many Americans this year.
Supreme Court dismisses Lindsey Graham's bid to block Georgia grand jury testimony
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Supreme Court dismisses Lindsey Graham's bid to block Georgia grand jury testimony
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court dismissed Sen. Lindsey Graham's request to block a Georgia grand jury from demanding his testimony in the investigation of 2020 Presidential Election meddling.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justice Department rules against 'vigilante' Arizona poll watchers
Justice Department rules against 'vigilante' Arizona poll watchers
Google celebrates Native American Stickball with new Doodle
Google celebrates Native American Stickball with new Doodle
Hurricane warnings issued as Tropical Storm Lisa grows stronger in Caribbean
Hurricane warnings issued as Tropical Storm Lisa grows stronger in Caribbean
Judge dismisses lawsuit by Mark Meadows seeking to block Jan. 6 subpoenas
Judge dismisses lawsuit by Mark Meadows seeking to block Jan. 6 subpoenas
This may be the year to dine out for Thanksgiving, Wells Fargo says
This may be the year to dine out for Thanksgiving, Wells Fargo says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement