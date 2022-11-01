Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 1, 2022 / 8:00 PM

Former KC Chiefs coach gets three years in prison for DUI crash

By Simon Druker
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison for a drunk driving crash that left a five-year-old girl severely injured in 2021. File photo by Jason Hanna/UPI
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison for a drunk driving crash that left a five-year-old girl severely injured in 2021. File photo by Jason Hanna/UPI

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Former NFL assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison for a drunk driving crash that left a five-year-old girl severely injured.

Reid, 37, pleaded guilty in September to causing the crash that left Ariel Young with "life-threatening injuries" and a "severe traumatic brain injury, a parietal fracture, brain contusions and subdural hematomas," according to court documents.

Advertisement

Young, who was 5 years old at the time, was injured when Reid's truck crashed into her family's vehicle on Feb. 4, 2021, also injuring the girl's cousin.

The children were in a sport utility vehicle parked on the shoulder of a road near Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., when Reid slammed his Dodge Ram pickup into them at a high rate of speed.

RELATED More victims to address Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz on Wednesday before sentencing

Police reported he was traveling nearly 84 mph just 1.9 seconds before the crash. The former coach's blood alcohol content was measured at .113, five points over the legal limit.

He was initially charged with felony DUI in the case that grabbed national attention.

Young and her family were in the courtroom on Tuesday.

RELATED National bus driver shortage upending Friday night high school football

"Every time I see my daughter, I think about Ariel and how my decision affected her so deeply and her family," Reid told them, when given the chance to speak.

Advertisement

"Anger and hate are powerful motivators, but I truly believe love and forgiveness are even more powerful. Whatever my sentence is, I understand and accept responsibility for the decision I made that night."

Young's mother, Felicia Miller said her daughter is still suffering the after effects of the crash.

She drags her right foot when she walks, has trouble keeping her balance and becomes nauseated during car rides, and has had to enroll in special education classes, assistant Jackson County prosecutor Brady Twenter said, reading a statement on behalf of Miller.

Reid was a member of the NFL Kansas City Chiefs' coaching staff at the time. He is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. The team placed him on administrative leave after the crash and he was not with the team when it appeared in Super Bowl LV three days later in Tampa, Fla.

His contract was renewed for the following season.

Victims have spoken out against the plea deal, arguing Reid should receive the maximum allowable sentence. Prior to entering a guilty plea, Reid faced up to seven years in prison.

Latest Headlines

Inspector General accuses Trump-appointed director of ethics violations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Inspector General accuses Trump-appointed director of ethics violations
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The inspector general accuses the Architect of the Capitol of misusing government vehicles, misrepresenting himself as law enforcement and ethics violations related to private capitol tours.
More victims to address Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz on Wednesday before sentencing
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
More victims to address Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz on Wednesday before sentencing
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Some family members of the victims of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz seemed bewildered he escaped the death penalty, as they addressed him in court during a sentencing hearing Tuesday.
This may be the year to dine out for Thanksgiving, Wells Fargo says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
This may be the year to dine out for Thanksgiving, Wells Fargo says
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Wells Fargo has released an analysis detailing the changing food costs Americans will face this Thanksgiving. The analysis suggests that eating out may be a better option for many Americans this year.
Supreme Court dismisses Lindsey Graham's bid to block Georgia grand jury testimony
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court dismisses Lindsey Graham's bid to block Georgia grand jury testimony
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court dismissed Sen. Lindsey Graham's request to block a Georgia grand jury from demanding his testimony in the investigation of 2020 Presidential Election meddling.
Google inks solar power supply deal with SB Energy
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Google inks solar power supply deal with SB Energy
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Google will purchase approximately 75% of the renewable power from SB Energy Global's Texas facilities as it seeks to operate data centers on carbon-free energy by 2030.
Treasury announces new Series I bond rate after nearly $1 billion day
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Treasury announces new Series I bond rate after nearly $1 billion day
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Savings bonds had a record-setting day Friday ahead of Tuesday's announcement of new rates for Series I and Series EE bonds.
U.S. sanctions ISIS-Somalia smuggling network
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. sanctions ISIS-Somalia smuggling network
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The United States Department of Treasury has sanctioned several individuals linked to ISIS-Somalia.
Library of Congress receives $10 million gift for exhibits
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Library of Congress receives $10 million gift for exhibits
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Library of Congress has received $10 million for new exhibits including the "Voices of Early Americans: The Jay I. Kislak Collection."
United pilots reject deal, Delta union votes to approve strike ahead of talks
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
United pilots reject deal, Delta union votes to approve strike ahead of talks
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- United Airlines pilots rejected tentative contract agreement on Tuesday, while Delta pilots overwhelmingly approved a strike.
Sotheby's to auction original print of Constitution
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Sotheby's to auction original print of Constitution
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Sotheby's has announced it will be auctioning off an original copy of the United States Constitution.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justice Department rules against 'vigilante' Arizona poll watchers
Justice Department rules against 'vigilante' Arizona poll watchers
Biden orders oil companies to ramp up production, threatens 'windfall' tax
Biden orders oil companies to ramp up production, threatens 'windfall' tax
Google celebrates Native American Stickball with new Doodle
Google celebrates Native American Stickball with new Doodle
Musk dissolves Twitter's board of directors
Musk dissolves Twitter's board of directors
Hurricane warnings issued as Tropical Storm Lisa grows stronger in Caribbean
Hurricane warnings issued as Tropical Storm Lisa grows stronger in Caribbean
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement