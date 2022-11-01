Former KC Chiefs coach gets three years in prison for DUI crash

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison for a drunk driving crash that left a five-year-old girl severely injured in 2021. File photo by Jason Hanna/UPI

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Former NFL assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison for a drunk driving crash that left a five-year-old girl severely injured. Reid, 37, pleaded guilty in September to causing the crash that left Ariel Young with "life-threatening injuries" and a "severe traumatic brain injury, a parietal fracture, brain contusions and subdural hematomas," according to court documents. Advertisement

Young, who was 5 years old at the time, was injured when Reid's truck crashed into her family's vehicle on Feb. 4, 2021, also injuring the girl's cousin.

The children were in a sport utility vehicle parked on the shoulder of a road near Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., when Reid slammed his Dodge Ram pickup into them at a high rate of speed.

RELATED More victims to address Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz on Wednesday before sentencing

Police reported he was traveling nearly 84 mph just 1.9 seconds before the crash. The former coach's blood alcohol content was measured at .113, five points over the legal limit.

He was initially charged with felony DUI in the case that grabbed national attention.

Young and her family were in the courtroom on Tuesday.

RELATED National bus driver shortage upending Friday night high school football

"Every time I see my daughter, I think about Ariel and how my decision affected her so deeply and her family," Reid told them, when given the chance to speak.

Advertisement

"Anger and hate are powerful motivators, but I truly believe love and forgiveness are even more powerful. Whatever my sentence is, I understand and accept responsibility for the decision I made that night."

Young's mother, Felicia Miller said her daughter is still suffering the after effects of the crash.

She drags her right foot when she walks, has trouble keeping her balance and becomes nauseated during car rides, and has had to enroll in special education classes, assistant Jackson County prosecutor Brady Twenter said, reading a statement on behalf of Miller.

Reid was a member of the NFL Kansas City Chiefs' coaching staff at the time. He is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. The team placed him on administrative leave after the crash and he was not with the team when it appeared in Super Bowl LV three days later in Tampa, Fla.

His contract was renewed for the following season.

Victims have spoken out against the plea deal, arguing Reid should receive the maximum allowable sentence. Prior to entering a guilty plea, Reid faced up to seven years in prison.