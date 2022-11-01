Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 1, 2022 / 2:57 PM

U.S. sanctions ISIS-Somalia smuggling network

By Patrick Hilsman
People gather at the site of a car bomb explosion claimed by the militant group Al-Shabaab in downtown Mogadishu, Somalia in March 2018. Several members of ISIS-Somalia, which has significant overlap with Al Shabaab, have been sanctioned by the United States. File Photo by Said Ysuf Warsame/EPA-EFE
People gather at the site of a car bomb explosion claimed by the militant group Al-Shabaab in downtown Mogadishu, Somalia in March 2018. Several members of ISIS-Somalia, which has significant overlap with Al Shabaab, have been sanctioned by the United States. File Photo by Said Ysuf Warsame/EPA-EFE

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The United States Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control has sanctioned a network of arms traffickers and associated businesses for supporting the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria's Somali branch, ISIS-Somalia.

The ISIS-Somalia-linked individuals have been designated under the Bush-era Executive Order 13224, which allows the U.S. Government to sanction individuals and entities linked to terrorism.

Advertisement

Brazilian ISIS-supporter Osama Abdelmongy Abdalla Bakr, who was ordered to obtain weapons for the Islamic State in 2016, has also been designated by the U.S. along with multiple other individuals, according to a press release on Tuesday from the Department of the Treasury.

ISIS-Somalia leader Abdiqadr Mumin pledged allegiance to ISIS in October 2015 after commanding an A-Shabaab faction based in the Somali region of Puntland. The State Department designated ISIS-Somalia and Mumin as Specially Designated Global Terrorists in Feb. 2018.

RELATED Married couple plead guilty to trying to join ISIS

"Today we take direct aim at the network's funding and supplying both ISIS-Somalia and Al Shabaab that support their violent acts," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson.

Along with Abdalla Bakr, several individuals linked to ISIS-Somalia have been designated:

Advertisement

Liibaan Yousuf Mohamed, the head of Liibaan General Trading Co. who has financially supported ISIS-Somalia.

RELATED CENTCOM: U.S. forces kill 2 senior ISIS leaders in Syria

Abdirahman Mohamed Omar, an ISIS-Somalia member who has facilitated significant arms traffic for the terrorist group.

Mahad Isse Aden, a weapons smuggler who has facilitated the transfer of weapons via smugglers from Iran and Yemen.

Isse Mohamoud Yusuf, a Somali arms smuggler accused of transporting weapons from Yemen to Somalia.

RELATED ISIS 'Beatle' sentenced to life in prison

Abdirahman Fahiye Isse Mohamud, an Emir in Mumin's organization is suspected of coordinating the May 23, 2017, suicide bombing that killed five people in Bosaso Somalia.

Mohamed Ahmed Qahiye, a suspected financier and former head of Al Shabaab's intelligence wing Amniyat.

Ahmed Haji ALi Haji Omar, a major weapons smuggler within ISIS-Somalia.

Latest Headlines

Library of Congress receives $10 million gift for exhibits
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Library of Congress receives $10 million gift for exhibits
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Library of Congress has received $10 million for new exhibits including the "Voices of Early Americans: The Jay I. Kislak Collection."
United pilots reject deal, Delta union votes to approve strike ahead of talks
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
United pilots reject deal, Delta union votes to approve strike ahead of talks
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- United Airlines pilots rejected tentative contract agreement on Tuesday, while Delta pilots overwhelmingly approved a strike.
Sotheby's to auction original print of Constitution
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sotheby's to auction original print of Constitution
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Sotheby's has announced it will be auctioning off an original copy of the United States Constitution.
Roberts puts temporary hold on releasing Trump's tax records
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Roberts puts temporary hold on releasing Trump's tax records
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Chief Justice Roberts asked for a Nov. 10 response to his decision to put a hold on releasing former President Donald Trump's tax records.
Powerball lottery jackpot climbs to near-record $1.2 billion
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Powerball lottery jackpot climbs to near-record $1.2 billion
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Powerball lottery jackpot reached an estimated $1.2 billion on Tuesday, the fourth-largest total in lottery history and less than $4 million off the world record of $1.586 billion.
Google celebrates Native American Stickball with new Doodle
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Google celebrates Native American Stickball with new Doodle
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Google is marking Native American Heritage Month with a new Doodle celebrating Native American Stickball.
Migos rapper Takeoff dies at 28 in Houston shooting
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Migos rapper Takeoff dies at 28 in Houston shooting
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Takeoff, a member of the hip hop trio Migos and the nephew of Quavo, died Tuesday in a shooting at a bowling alley.
Families of victims address Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz at sentencing hearing
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Families of victims address Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz at sentencing hearing
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Family members of the victims of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz addressed him in court Tuesday as he faces sentencing for the 2018 mass shooting.
J&J to buy heart pump maker Abiomed for $16.6B
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
J&J to buy heart pump maker Abiomed for $16.6B
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Johnson & Johnson announced Tuesday that it would buy heart pump maker Abiomed for $16.6 billion, as the company seeks to boost its cardiovascular business.
Justice Department rules against 'vigilante' Arizona poll watchers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Justice Department rules against 'vigilante' Arizona poll watchers
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Justice Department took the side of the League of Women Voters on Monday in a lawsuit related to alleged voter intimidation about drop boxes in Arizona.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC director tests positive for COVID-19 again after Paxlovid treatment
CDC director tests positive for COVID-19 again after Paxlovid treatment
Justice Department rules against 'vigilante' Arizona poll watchers
Justice Department rules against 'vigilante' Arizona poll watchers
Biden orders oil companies to ramp up production, threatens 'windfall' tax
Biden orders oil companies to ramp up production, threatens 'windfall' tax
Google celebrates Native American Stickball with new Doodle
Google celebrates Native American Stickball with new Doodle
Musk dissolves Twitter's board of directors
Musk dissolves Twitter's board of directors
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement