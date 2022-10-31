Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker faces state, federal charges

1/4

Police tape closes a block of Broadway Street, where an assailant attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at the couple's home In San Francisco on Friday, October 28, 2022.

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The San Francisco district attorney and federal prosecutors on Monday formally announced charges against David DePape, the man accused of assaulting Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced during a press conference Monday that DePape, 42, has been charged by the state with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder and threats to a public official and their family. He faces between 13 years to life, she said. Advertisement

DePape is to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon when Jenkins said she will file a motion to detain the man without bail based on "what is obvious and severe public risks that the defendant poses to San Francisco as well as the outer community."

Jenkins accused DePape of specifically targeting the Pelosi home in an attempt to confront the California Democrat.

She would not say that DePape was at the Pelosi house Friday with intent to kill the House Speaker but that he was at the house looking for her and that he did attempt to murder her husband.

The charges by the district attorney were announced shortly after the Justice Department said it has charged DePape with federal assault and attempted kidnapping.

Police officers observed DePape, 42, striking Paul Pelosi with a hammer at Pelosi's San Francisco home early Friday morning, according to the Department of Justice.

The charge of one count of assaulting a family member of a U.S. official "with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties" carries a 30-year maximum sentence. One count of attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

The case will be prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions Section of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California.

Jenkins said DePape entered the Pelosi home early Friday through a rear glass door that he had broken. On making his way upstairs, he found a sleeping Paul Pelosi in his bed, whom he awoke and demanded to know where Nancy Pelosi was as she was not in the residence at that time.

During the encounter, Paul Pelosi asked DePape if he could use the washroom, which is where he gained the opportunity to dial 911 with officers arriving to the residence within two minutes, she said.

On learning police had been notified, DePape is accused of taking Paul Pelosi downstairs to the front door.

When the officers arrived, they witnessed DePape and Paul Pelosi struggling over a hammer. DePape allegedly gained control of the hammer and struck Paul Pelosi before being restrained by the officers. At that time, Pelosi was on the ground and appeared to be unconscious.

After restraining DePape, the officers found a roll of tape, white rope, a second hammer, a backpack, zip ties and rubber and cloth gloves, the Justice Department said. Zip ties were found in Pelosi's bedroom and in the hallway near the front door.

Police have not confirmed DePape's motivation for breaking into the Pelosi home and assaulting Paul Pelosi though Jenkins confirmed Monday that it was "politically motivated."

The federal court filing reveals details about Pelosi's call to 911. During the call, Pelosi told the dispatcher a male had entered his home and "is going to wait for Pelosi's wife."

"DePape stated he wanted to tie Pelosi up so that DePape could go to sleep as he was tired from having had to carry a backpack to the Pelosi residence," the filing states.

Following the attack, Paul Pelosi was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where he underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Monday evening, Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that thanks to the care he has received "Paul is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process."

"Since the horrific attack on Paul early Friday, we have been deluged with thousands of messages conveying concern, prayers and warm wishes," she said. "We are most grateful."