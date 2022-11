1/5

One of only two known copies of The Official Edition of the Constitution, the First Printing of the Final Text of the Constitution that are available for private ownership, is on display at Sotheby's in New York City on Monday. The rare document will come to auction for the first time in a dedicated live sale in New York on December 13 with an estimate of $20 million to 30 million. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- An original print of the United States Constitution will be auctioned off in December, Sotheby's said in a press release Tuesday. "This is one of just 13copies of the Official Edition of the Constitution surviving from a printing of 500 issued for submission to the Constitutional Congress and for the use of the delegates to the Constitutional Convention," reads the news release. Advertisement

The Constitution in question was first auctioned in Philadelphia in 1894 as part of Georgia lawyer Charles Clock Jones' collection and is one of only two copies remaining in private hands.

In November, Sotheby's sold another copy of the Constitution to hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin. The auction was live streamed and attracted more viewers than any other Sotheby's auction.

The Constitution auctioned off in November was purchased in 1988 by S. Howard Goldman and subsequently displayed across the country by his widow Dorothy Tapper Goldman.

The sale of the Goldman Constitution benefited the Dorothy Tapper Goldman Foundation, which seeks to "advance the principles of America's founding documents through educational programs for students across all media."

Sotheby's expects the current copy to sell for between $20 million and $30 million.

Advertisement