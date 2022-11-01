Trending
Nov. 1, 2022 / 10:52 AM

Powerball lottery jackpot climbs to near-record $1.2 billion

By Clyde Hughes
Powerball lottery is sold at a newsstand in Manhattan in New York City on March 26, 2019. The Powerball jackpot reached $1.2 billion on Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/73fa3f5e5f759dc2be8e761a6710d3f1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Powerball lottery jackpot reached an estimated $1.2 billion on Tuesday, the fourth-largest total in lottery history and less than $4 million off the world record of $1.586 billion.

On Monday, no one matched all six on the white balls 13,19, 36, 39, 59 and red Powerball 13.

"If a player wins Wednesday's jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history, only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot, and fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history," Powerball said in a statement.

The new total has a cash value of $596.7 million.

The lottery said Wednesday's jackpot has grown to be Powerball's largest prize in more than six years. The Powerball jackpot was last hit on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania. Since then, there have been 38 Powerball drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

On Monday, 10 tickets matched all five white balls but not the Powerball, giving them $1 million prize each. Three other tickets matched all five white balls and earned $2 million because they added the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play.

Powerball holds the world record for the largest jackpot set in 2016, when the record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

America's other nationwide lottery, Mega Millions, holds its drawing on Tuesday with a jackpot of $87 million.

