Google inks solar power supply deal with SB Energy

Tech Giant Google signed a solar supply deal with SB Energy on Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Google agreed to purchase approximately 75% of the renewable power form SB Energy Global's Texas facilities as it seeks to to operate data centers on carbon-free energy by 2030, SB Energy said Tuesday. SB Energy's Orion 1-3 and Eiffel solar projects are expected to be operational by mid-2024 and total 1.2 gigawatts of capacity, the company said. Advertisement

"SB Energy is thrilled to join forces with Google to provide clean energy to match Google's Texas data center consumption," Rich Hossfeld, SB Energy co-CEO, said in a statement. "We share Google's relentless drive to achieve critical climate goals through innovative infrastructure and technology and look forward to expanding our relationship with Google as we deliver renewable energy that is local, reliable, and matched to load."

The solar company also credited the Inflation Reduction Act, which seeks to incentivize a shift to clean energy, by providing tax credits, as a reason for its expansion.

The agreement is Google's largest combined clean energy transaction in Texas to date.

"Within the decade we're aiming for every Google data center to operate on clean electricity every hour of every day," Sana Ouji, Energy Lead at Google, said. "This goal requires us to continue to grow our carbon-free energy portfolio. We're excited to partner with SB Energy to bring online four solar projects that will meaningfully grow our portfolio of renewable energy projects in the region and bring additional clean energy jobs to Texas."

