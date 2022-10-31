Carbon dioxide at Los Angeles International sickens four people

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A carbon dioxide leak at Los Angeles International Airport sickened four people Monday morning, including one person who was listed in critical condition.

The Los Angeles Fire Department received a 911 call for a hazardous material incident near the baggage claim area at Terminal 8, LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said at a press conference.

Scott said a small release of carbon dioxide had occurred in an electrical room away from public areas and down a dead-end hallway.

"What is inside those rooms are electrical equipment and the fire suppression system," which is not water because that an damage electrical equipment. Instead, is was "a discharge or deluge of carbon dioxide," Scott said.

Carbon dioxide, a colorless and odorless gas, is heavier than air and will displace oxygen in a room, which then suppresses fires.

Scott said that four people were inside the electrical room, including three adult males and an adult female, who are all independent contractors working at the airport.

"They heard a popping sound -- that was a complete deluge of that system," Scott said. "It does not come out as a short, sporadic amount of carbon dioxide, but rather a full deluge."

Scott said that three of the workers were able to quickly get out, but one man, 36, remained inside and went into cardiac arrest.

Los Angeles Airport Police officers jumped in and performed CPR until firefighters arrived, Scott said.

He said that the victim, who was initially in grave condition, is now breathing and his blood is pumping on his own. He is being cared for at a local hospital.

"It is important to mention that this did not affect any of the travelers medically," Scott said.

Scott said that HAZMAT teams with the fire department are working to displace the carbon dioxide, which he described as a challenge.

"It's colorless, it's odorless, it's like moving an invisible air bubble around," he said. "But we have the best of the best performing that and they have done an excellent job."

Despite the low threat to passengers in the terminal, officials evacuated about 100 people "out of an abundance of caution."

LAX said in a statement on Twitter earlier Monday that inbound United Airlines flights were being held at their airport of origin and that planes already in the air would continue to land as planned.

Airport officials later said that the ground stop on arriving flights was lifted, and that flights to Los Angeles began leaving their airports of origin as normal.