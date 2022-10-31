Trending
Oct. 31, 2022 / 1:03 PM / Updated at 1:05 PM

Indiana man arrested in 2017 murder of two teen girls

By Simon Druker
1/3
Authorities have arrested Richard M. Allen, 50,0 in the murder cases of two young girls in Indiana in early 2017, police confirmed Monday morning. Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Authorities have made an arrest in the murder cases of two young girls in Indiana in early 2017, police confirmed Monday morning.

Indiana State Police took Richard M. Allen, 50, of Delphi, Ind., into custody on Wednesday, formally charging him on Friday in relation to the February 2017 murders of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, investigators said in a statement.

The two teens vanished Feb. 13, 2017, along a trail near their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. The next day, their bodies were found in a wooded area.

Allen faces two counts of murder. He entered a not guilty plea at his initial hearing and a pre-trial date is set for Jan. 13, 2023. He is currently being held without bond in the White County Jail.

The Delphi Double Homicide joint task force made up of federal, state, and local law enforcement released two separate sketches of a suspect during the multiyear investigation. Police also went on to release a grainy image of a suspect and an audio recording of a man saying, "Down the hill." The evidence was captured by German's cellphone about the time of her death, police said at the time.

"This task force has worked diligently the last five and a half years to ensure this horrendous crime did not go unsolved," investigators said in the statement released on Monday.

"We would like to thank everyone who was involved throughout this investigation. These agencies have invested countless hours and resources into this investigation."

Investigators have not speculated on a motive and have not said what if any relationship Allen may have had with the two girls, other than living in the same town. It's also not clear if Allen is the man in either of the composite sketches, or what evidence investigators have against him

"While I know you are all expecting final details today concerning this arrest, today is not that day," Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter told reporters on Monday during a briefing, adding details will be limited to protect the integrity of the case.

"This investigation is far from complete, and we will not jeopardize its integrity by releasing or discussing documents or information before the appropriate time."

