Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 31, 2022 / 2:08 PM

Costco frozen chicken recalled over plastic contamination

By Simon Druker
1/2
Almost 150,000 pounds of Foster Farms fully-cooked frozen chicken is being recalled from Costco store shelves because it may contain plastic. Image courtesy USDA Food Safety Inspection Service
Almost 150,000 pounds of Foster Farms fully-cooked frozen chicken is being recalled from Costco store shelves because it may contain plastic. Image courtesy USDA Food Safety Inspection Service

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Almost 150,000 pounds of fully-cooked frozen chicken is being recalled from Costco store shelves because it may contain plastic.

The 148,000 pounds of Foster Farms chicken "may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard clear pieces of plastic," the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed in a notice.

Advertisement

The recall notice applies to 80-ounce plastic bag packages containing 20 pieces of breaded chicken breast patties. They were produced on Aug. 11.

The products were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington, but may have been further distributed to the company's retail locations, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The FSIS is concerned the affected bags may be in the freezers of some consumers. They have a best before date of Aug. 11, 2023 and come with the product number "P-33901" and lot code "3*2223**".

"The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that it received consumer complaints reporting hard clear plastic embedded in fully cooked, frozen, breaded chicken breast patty products," the agency said in the statement.

Advertisement

There have been no confirmed reports of injury associated with the products so far, "but FSIS believes the hard plastic pieces could be sharp and possibly cause an injury. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider."

The recall comes with a "Class 1" hazard warning, meaning "there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death," according to FSIS.

Affected products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

RELATED Ukraine says Russian blockade is preventing export of grain

Read More

Halloween candy may have 'spooky' red dye, science group warns Amoxicillin shortage linked to surge in RSV infections

Latest Headlines

Carbon dioxide at Los Angeles International sickens four people
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Carbon dioxide at Los Angeles International sickens four people
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A carbon dioxide leak at Los Angeles International Airport sickened four people Monday morning, including one person who was listed in critical condition.
Supreme Court hears case that could end affirmative action
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Supreme Court hears case that could end affirmative action
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Conservative Supreme Court justices questioned the value of race-conscious admissions policies Monday, while liberal justices argued evidence does not support overturning a 2003 decision.
Education Department releases new rules to 'improve' student debt relief programs
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Education Department releases new rules to 'improve' student debt relief programs
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- U.S. Department of Education on Monday released regulations that officials said will "streamline and improve" rules for major targeted student debt relief programs while eliminating red tape for borrowers.
Florida, Georgia reject anti-Semitic statement flashed at football game
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida, Georgia reject anti-Semitic statement flashed at football game
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The University of Florida and the University of Georgia issued joint statements condemning anti-Semitic statements projected on the stadium where they faced off in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday.
Indiana man arrested in 2017 murder of two teen girls
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Indiana man arrested in 2017 murder of two teen girls
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Authorities have made an arrest in the murder cases of two young girls in Indiana in early 2017, police confirmed Monday morning.
Slowly, but surely, gasoline prices are ebbing lower
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Slowly, but surely, gasoline prices are ebbing lower
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The price at the pump continues to move further and further away from the high for 2022 at more than $5 per gallon
Opening arguments begin in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Opening arguments begin in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Opening arguments in the Trump Organization tax fraud criminal trial began Monday in New York Supreme Court.
Saltwater creeping up Mississippi River could impact drinking water
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Saltwater creeping up Mississippi River could impact drinking water
The Mississippi River has faced historically low water levels all summer, revealing all sorts of hidden relics. However, with the river bed now lower than the Gulf of Mexico, saltwater woes have arisen.
New York City agrees to pay $26M to men wrongfully convicted of killing Malcolm X
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
New York City agrees to pay $26M to men wrongfully convicted of killing Malcolm X
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- New York City has agreed to pay $26 million to settle lawsuits filed on behalf of two men who were wrongfully convicted of assassinating Malcolm X in 1965 and spent decades in jail for the crime.
3 children, young man from same family die in NYC fire
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
3 children, young man from same family die in NYC fire
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Three children and a young man believed to be from the same family died after a fire tore through their home in the Bronx borough of New York City early Sunday, according to officials.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

South Korea mourns Halloween tragedy as questions swirl
South Korea mourns Halloween tragedy as questions swirl
Boy, 8, becomes youngest person to climb Yosemite's El Capitan
Boy, 8, becomes youngest person to climb Yosemite's El Capitan
More than 60 dead, nearly 200 rescued after suspension bridge collapses in India
More than 60 dead, nearly 200 rescued after suspension bridge collapses in India
COVID-19 world weekly cases down 19% but new subvariant spreading
COVID-19 world weekly cases down 19% but new subvariant spreading
3 children, young man from same family die in NYC fire
3 children, young man from same family die in NYC fire
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement