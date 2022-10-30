Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $1 billion, second highest ever

Powerball's jackpot has surpassed $1 billion. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Powerball's estimated jackpot has surpassed $1 billion for only the second time after no one matched all five numbers and the red ball on a $2 ticket to claim the $825 million prize Saturday night. The next Powerball drawing is Monday with numbers also selected on Wednesdays. The Monday date was added on Aug. 23, 2021. Advertisement

Saturday's winning numbers were: 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, with a Powerball 23.

In Saturdays drawing, seven tickets matched five numbers, but not the Powerball, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. Also, six tickets won a $1 million prize, and one ticket sold in Florida won $2 million in the Power Play feature.

The jackpot was last hit on Aug. 3 when a ticket in Pennsylvania earned $206.9 million.There have now been 37 consecutive drawings without a winner, according to Powerball.

The largest this year was $632.6 million on Jan. 5 and split by winners in California and Wisconsin.

The largest Powerball jackpot was $1.586 billion on Jan. 13, 2016, which was shared shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Since Oct. 7, 2015, the game has used a 69 white balls 26 Powerballs.

Poweball has been conducted for 30 years.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, plus in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

In Mega Millions, the drawing is Tuesday with an estimated jackpot of $87 million. Numbers are also drawn on Fridays.

The highest Megamillons jackpot is $1,537 billion with a ticket sold in South Carolina by an unnamed winner on Oct. 23, 2018. Other top pots were $1.337 billion on July 29 and $1.05 billion on Jan. 22, 2021.

The last big one was $502 million on Oct. 14 with winning tickets sold in San Jose, Cali., and Fort Myers, Fa.

In this game there are 70 white balls and 25 Mega gold balls. Like Powerball, tickets cost $2.