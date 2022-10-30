Advertisement
Oct. 30, 2022 / 9:41 AM

Biden votes early in Delawere with granddaughter

By Allen Cone
President Joe Biden talks to the news media as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c25d0001dc8cb9e24a5be840d3e3e7c4/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden, accompanied by a first-time voter, his 18-year-old granddaughter Natalie, cast his Nov. 8 elections ballot in Delaware.

Early voting began in the state on Friday. Biden opted to vote inperson rather than absentee ballot, which are allowed to be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day. In 2020, when he won the presidency, he voted by mail when social distancing measures were in place to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic

Biden and his granddaughter arrived at 4:15 p.m. Saturday at the Shipyard Shops polling location on the Wilmington Riverfront. Earlier, he watched Natalie Biden's field hockey game at St. Andrew's in Middletown.

White House staff said Joe and Natalie Biden placed "I Voted" stickers on each others' shirts.

The president plans to campaign for candidates in Pennsylvania, Florida, New Mexico and Maryland.

I'm going to be all around the country," Biden told reporters Saturday. "I'm going to be spending the rest of the time making the case that this is not a referendum, it's a choice, a fundamental choice, a choice between two very different visions for the country."

Biden also voted in inperson in the Sept. 13 primary.

U.S. Lisa Blunt Rochester, a Democrats, is running for re-election in Delaware in the state's sole seat in the House. Neither of the state's two Democratic U.S. senators, Democrats Tom Carper or Chris Coons is up for re-election. State offices include attorney general, treasurer and auditor.

