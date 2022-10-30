Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 30, 2022 / 5:09 PM

3 children, young man from same family die in NYC fire

By Adam Schrader
Three children and a young man believed to be from the same family died after a fire tore through their home in the Bronx borough of New York City early Sunday, according to officials. Photo courtesy of FDNY/Twitter
Three children and a young man believed to be from the same family died after a fire tore through their home in the Bronx borough of New York City early Sunday, according to officials. Photo courtesy of FDNY/Twitter

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Three children and a young man believed to be from the same family died after a fire tore through their home in the Bronx borough of New York City early Sunday, according to officials.

The two-alarm fire broke out in the back of a three-story home on Quimby Avenue at 6:01 a.m., an FDNY spokesperson confirmed to UPI.

Advertisement

Police described the victims as a 10-month-old girl, a 10-year-old boy, a 12-year-old boy, and a 22-year-old man in a statement.

The two young boys were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. The infant girl and the 22-year-old man were among the victims transported to Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx, where they died from their injuries.

RELATED Nancy Pelosi: Family members 'heartbroken and traumatized" after attack of husband

Police said that two other victims were taken to Jacobi Hospital and remain listed in critical condition. They were described as a 21-year-old female and a 41-year-old male.

The Fire Marshall will determine the cause of the fire, and the investigation is ongoing, police said. The identities of the victims have not been released pending family notification.

FDNY officials said that three firefighters also suffered minor injuries battling the blaze -- which was under control by 7:54 a.m. More than 100 firefighters from 25 FDNY units responded to the scene.

Advertisement

Police sources told the New York Daily News that the victims are all believed to be members of the same family.

"It's a big family next door," neighbor Imlaque Chowdhury, 30, told the Daily News. "The kids play in the yard."

Chowdhury added that at least eight members of the family have lived in the home for the last five years.

RELATED More than 60 dead, nearly 200 rescued after suspension bridge collapses in India

"You could see their little hands banging on the windows," resident Merlyn Persaue, 60, told the New York Post. "They were screaming, the children, 'Hey Allah! Hey Allah!' which means, 'Help me, God! Help me, God.'"

Read More

Suspect charged in Arizona Democratic governor candidate burglary

Latest Headlines

Boy, 8, becomes youngest person to climb Yosemite's El Capitan
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Boy, 8, becomes youngest person to climb Yosemite's El Capitan
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- An 8-year-old boy became the youngest person to climb the face of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park on Friday.
Halloween forecast: Enchanting for some, wet for others
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Halloween forecast: Enchanting for some, wet for others
Young witches and wizards are getting ready for the most ghostly holiday of October, and AccuWeather meteorologists have foreseen where the weather could disrupt Halloween festivities.
COVID-19 world weekly cases down 19% but new subvariant spreading
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
COVID-19 world weekly cases down 19% but new subvariant spreading
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The coronavirus situation continues to ease worldwide with a weekly 19% cases and 15% deaths drop, though two new subvariants have emerged, including in the United States.
Nancy Pelosi: Family members 'heartbroken and traumatized" after attack of husband
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Nancy Pelosi: Family members 'heartbroken and traumatized" after attack of husband
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- One day after her husband Paul was violently attacked in California, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said their children and grandchildren "are heartbroken and traumatized."
Biden votes early in Delawere with granddaughter
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden votes early in Delawere with granddaughter
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden, accompanied by a first-time voter, his 18-year-old granddaughter Natalie, cast his Nov. 8 elections ballot in Delaware.
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $1 billion, second highest ever
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $1 billion, second highest ever
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Powerball's estimated jackpot has surpassed $1 billion for only the second time after no one matched all five numbers and the red ball on a $2 ticket to claim the $825 million prize Saturday night.
Man who hijacked NYC bus with BB gun arraigned; bail set at $500K
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Man who hijacked NYC bus with BB gun arraigned; bail set at $500K
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The man who hijacked an MTA bus in New York City on Thursday was arraigned Saturday in a Queens criminal court.
Andy Warhol car crash painting could sell for over $80M at auction
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Andy Warhol car crash painting could sell for over $80M at auction
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A painting by the late pop artist Andy Warhol could sell for more than $80 million next month, making it one of his most expensive works ever sold at auction.
Federal judge sides with bikini baristas in legal battle over city dress code
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Federal judge sides with bikini baristas in legal battle over city dress code
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Washington wrote a partial summary judgment last week siding with bikini baristas in Everett, deeming the city's dress code unconstitutional.
Police charge two teens in shooting outside funeral in Pittsburgh
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Police charge two teens in shooting outside funeral in Pittsburgh
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh police have arrested and charged two teenagers that they say were involved in a shooting outside a funeral that left six people injured.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Three school buses carrying high school football players crash in Ohio
Three school buses carrying high school football players crash in Ohio
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $1 billion, second highest ever
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $1 billion, second highest ever
Federal judge sides with bikini baristas in legal battle over city dress code
Federal judge sides with bikini baristas in legal battle over city dress code
Police charge two teens in shooting outside funeral in Pittsburgh
Police charge two teens in shooting outside funeral in Pittsburgh
At least 153 killed, 133 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
At least 153 killed, 133 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement