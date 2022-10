Saturday's Powerball lottery now stands at $825 million, the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in history. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Saturday's Powerball jackpot now stands at $825 million, making it the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. There have now been 36 consecutive drawings without a winner, according to Powerball. If no one wins tonight's drawing, the grand prize is expected to reach $1 billion for the next drawing on Halloween night. Advertisement

No one has hit all six number since Aug. 3, when a winner in Pennsylvania took a $206 million jackpot.

The record jackpot was $1.58 billion in 2016, which was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

If someone wins the $825 million prize, they can select the lump sum payment of $410 million. They can also choose to receive their price as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, plus in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.