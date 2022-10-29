Advertisement
Oct. 29, 2022 / 5:30 PM

Police charge two teens in shooting outside funeral in Pittsburgh

By Matt Bernardini

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh police have arrested and charged two teenagers that they say were involved in a shooting outside a funeral that left six people injured.

Shawn Davis, 19, of McKees Rocks and Hezekiah Nixon, 16, of Pittsburgh are facing multiple charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault and gun charges.

The shooting began around noon Friday outside of Destiny of Faith church, where the funeral for 20-year-old John Hornezes Jr. was being held.

According to Trib Live, two victims of the shooting were in the church lobby an police rendered aid to one who "bleeding heavily from the chest." That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to surveillance footage obtained from the scene, two people - later identified as Davis and Nixon - were seen walking to the church from Benton Avenue.

Both wore black masks and had guns with extended magazines.

Afterwards Davis and Nixon fled in a Hyundai Elantra. Police said that detectives followed the car an eventually caught up to it and conducted a traffic stop.

Nixon allegedly threw his gun into a river while Davis dropped his on the roadway.

They were both ordered to the ground, handcuffed and arrested without further incident.

Trib Live reported that a background check showed that Davis pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in 2020, making it illegal for him to posses a gun him a person that cannot possess a firearm.

Nixon isn't allowed to have a gun because he is underage.

Preliminary hearings have not yet been scheduled.

