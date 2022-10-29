Three school buses carrying high school football players crash in Ohio

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Eight people were hospitalized after three school buses transporting high school football players crashed in southern Ohio on Friday, authorities said.

According to Ohio State Highway Police, the crash involving a trio of buses from the same school district occurred just before 5:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in West Chester Township, Ohio, located about 20 miles north of Cincinnati.

The three buses were traveling in the right lane when the lead school bus stopped abruptly, leading to a chain reaction crash involving all three of the buses.

One of the buses was carrying the Colerain, Ohio, High School football team, which was on their way to a game against Mason, Ohio, High School. Officials said seven players and one coach were transported to local hospitals.

Officials confirmed all victim injuries were non-life threatening.

The game was delayed but still played. Colerain ultimately lost 14-7 to Mason in the game.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the crash.