Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 28, 2022 / 4:45 PM

U.S. stocks surge, pushing indexes to gains for the week

By Jonna Lorenz
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up more than 800 points Friday, ending the week 5.7% ahead. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/93a4dbae0a5e950f5f103b388088edbc/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up more than 800 points Friday, ending the week 5.7% ahead. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks soared Friday, with the three major indexes notching gains for the week as data on consumer spending and wages suggests stubbornly high inflation may be cooling.

The Dow Jones Industrial average shot up 828.52 points, or 2.59%, to close at 32,861.8. The S&P 500 climbed 93.76 points, or 2.46%, to 3,901.06, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 309.78 points, or 2.87%, to 11,102.45.

Advertisement

Friday's close added to a 5.7% weekly gain for the Dow, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended the week up 3.9% and 2.2% respectively.

"Inflation data really wasn't that bad," Megan Horneman, chief investment officer at Verdence, said, according to CNBC. "The earnings have been not great, but not awful. When you have that middle of the road, that helps equity markets."

RELATED Report shows continued rise in inflation, wages in September

The personal consumption expenditures index, a key measure of inflation, rose 0.3% in September and 6.2% compared to a year ago, slightly lower than expected. Core PCE, excluding food and energy, rose 0.5%, up 5.1% for the year, compared with a high of 5.4% in February.

The data follows a report earlier this month showing a slight decrease in the consumer price index in September to 8.2%.

Advertisement

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to approve another 75-basis-point rate hike at its meeting Wednesday in an ongoing effort to bring inflation down to the target 2%.

RELATED Pending home sales drop for 4th consecutive month

Pending home sales fell by 10.2% in September, the National Association of Realtors reported Friday, a day after the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. reported that average mortgage rates climbed above 7% to their highest level in 20 years.

Friday's surge follows mixed results Wednesday, when a report of higher-than-expected gross domestic product pushed the Dow higher, while the Nasdaq sank on disappointing earning reports in the tech sector, including from Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta.

Apple bucked the downward trend in the tech sector, with shares of the company rising 7.56% Friday after beating analysts' estimates with earnings per share of $1.29 on $90.1 billion revenue for the quarter.

RELATED Chevron, Exxon join the list of energy companies reporting huge profits

Shares of Chevron and Exxon Mobile also climbed Friday after the oil giants posted record profits.

Friday's gains sets the markets up for a strong finish to the month.

Liz Young, head of investment strategy at SoFi, said she expects further drops this quarter.

"There are already several classic recession warning signs in place, and the risks that still lie ahead are bringing the likelihood of an actual recession closer into view," Young said, according to Yahoo Finance.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

U.S. Coast Guard rescues 13 from sinking fishing ship after collision at sea
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. Coast Guard rescues 13 from sinking fishing ship after collision at sea
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Thirteen people were rescued Friday from a sinking fishing vessel about 63 miles off Chincoteague, Va. The U.S. Coast Guard and a two private boats worked together in the rescue.
Kanye West sued for $145,813 in alleged rental contract breach
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kanye West sued for $145,813 in alleged rental contract breach
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Kanye West has been sued for breach of contract in Florida for allegedly failing to pay for a rental space he wanted to use as a recording studio.
Pending home sales drop for 4th consecutive month
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pending home sales drop for 4th consecutive month
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Potential or pending U.S. home sales fell by 10.2% in September, marking four consecutive months of decline, according to a monthly report issued Friday by the National Association of Realtors.
Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' by assailant looking for her
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' by assailant looking for her
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was assaulted after an assailant broke into their home wielding a hammer, looking for her.
Police investigate adults in house fire that killed family of eight
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Police investigate adults in house fire that killed family of eight
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Tulsa police said Friday that two adults found dead in a home are suspects in the slayings of six children.
Report shows continued rise in inflation, wages in September
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Report shows continued rise in inflation, wages in September
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Personal consumption expenditures, a key measure of inflation, continued to rise in September and wages also climbed, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Friday.
Florida condo near Surfside collapse evacuated over structural problems
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Florida condo near Surfside collapse evacuated over structural problems
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Residents of a condominium building in Miami Beach, Fla., were given only hours to evacuate the building on Thursday after it failed a structural inspection.
Elon Musk closes $44B deal to buy Twitter
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Elon Musk closes $44B deal to buy Twitter
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Elon Musk has completed a long-discussed $44 billion acquisition of Twitter late Thursday, making him the owner of the social media behemoth.
Retail gasoline prices unchanged from a month ago
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Retail gasoline prices unchanged from a month ago
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices remain unchanged from one month ago, though a federal report forecasts some relief for consumers by next year.
IRS adds 4,000 new workers funded by the Inflation Reduction Act
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
IRS adds 4,000 new workers funded by the Inflation Reduction Act
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Internal Revenue Service announced Friday it has hired 4,000 new "customer service representatives" to help answer phones and provide other services to U.S. taxpayers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden administration calls for Supreme Court to reject Republican theory on election case
Biden administration calls for Supreme Court to reject Republican theory on election case
Zelensky: Russia releases 30 drones in Ukrainian attacks
Zelensky: Russia releases 30 drones in Ukrainian attacks
Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' by assailant looking for her
Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' by assailant looking for her
Estée Lauder chairman razes $110M mansion a year after buying
Estée Lauder chairman razes $110M mansion a year after buying
Climate activist glues head to iconic Dutch painting
Climate activist glues head to iconic Dutch painting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement