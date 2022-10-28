Trending
Oct. 28, 2022 / 2:47 PM

Kanye West sued for $145,813 in alleged rental contract breach

By Doug Cunningham
American rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West, has been sued for $145,813 for allegedly breaching a rental contract in Miami. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4c6730ef36bc8420439b3dfb3871bf1e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Kanye West has been sued for breach of contract in Florida for allegedly failing to pay for a rental space he wanted to use as a recording studio.

The suit said West agreed to rent the space for 25 days at $5,000 per day and then failed to pay the total of $145,813 owed.

According to the lawsuit, the parties agreed to the rental "via telephone and text message."

The suit was filed by Surface Media, LLC. The company said in the suit that the space is in the Miami Design District and it is "a shoppable showroom with a curated art collection, design objects, and furniture that also serves as a unique rental space for private events."

According to Surface Media, record producer and rapper Charles Misodi Njapa, also known as 88-Keys, served as an agent with the authority to act on West's behalf in renting the space.

The lawsuit seeks the $145,813.00 in damages and "any other relief the court deems just and proper."

West had discussed customizing the space to fit his needs, which included moving art pieces and furniture from the space and bringing in other art pieces and furniture to match his desired color scheme, according to Surface Media.

"My client pulled off what was essentially an overnight transformation of its art studio into a recording studio for Ye and accompanying artists," Jonathan Smulevich, an attorney representing Surface Media, told the Miami Herald.

"In doing so, no request was too big or too small - Ye asked, and they delivered - and my client incurred significant costs and expenses to deliver."

West has not commented on the lawsuit.

It's the latest trouble for West, who tweeted anti-Semitic remarks in October, triggering the severing of lucrative business deals with Adidas and other companies.

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Potential or pending U.S. home sales fell by 10.2% in September, marking four consecutive months of decline, according to a monthly report issued Friday by the National Association of Realtors.
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was assaulted after an assailant broke into their home wielding a hammer, looking for her.
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Tulsa police said Friday that two adults found dead in a home are suspects in the slayings of six children.
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Personal consumption expenditures, a key measure of inflation, continued to rise in September and wages also climbed, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Friday.
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Residents of a condominium building in Miami Beach, Fla., were given only hours to evacuate the building on Thursday after it failed a structural inspection.
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Elon Musk has completed a long-discussed $44 billion acquisition of Twitter late Thursday, making him the owner of the social media behemoth.
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices remain unchanged from one month ago, though a federal report forecasts some relief for consumers by next year.
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Internal Revenue Service announced Friday it has hired 4,000 new "customer service representatives" to help answer phones and provide other services to U.S. taxpayers.
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A suspect is facing charges in the Monday night burglary of Arizona Democratic governor candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign headquarters. Daniel Mota Dos Reis, 36, is charged with one count of third-degree burglary.
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Abortion services returned to Arizona Thursday after a state appeals court stayed an 1864 law banning nearly all abortion and an agreement between Planned Parenthood Arizona and Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich.
