Suspect charged in Arizona Democratic governor candidate burglary

Daniel Mota Dos Reis, the suspect alleged to have burglarized Arizona Democratic governor candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign headquarters Monday night, has been charged with one count of third-degree burglary. Photo courtesy Phoenix Police Department

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A suspect is facing charges in the Monday night burglary of Arizona Democratic governor candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign headquarters. Daniel Mota Dos Reis, 36, was charged with one count of third-degree burglary, according to Phoenix police. Advertisement

A patrol officer who saw a news story with surveillance camera footage of the Hobbs campaign headquarters burglar Wednesday recognized Dos Reis as a suspect arrested earlier that day for a different burglary at a commercial property. He was then re-arrested for the Hobbs campaign burglary.

"The officer researched the arrest and learned the suspect, 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis, was still in jail but would soon be released," a Phoenix Police Department Twitter statement said. "The officer contacted the jail and was able to re-arrest Dos Reis."

The statement said Dos Reis had previously stolen property with him at the time he was originally arrested and the stolen items were returned to the victims.

"We are very thankful that the Phoenix Police Department acted so quickly to arrest a suspect. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as this investigation unfolds," the Hobbs campaign said in a statement.

Advertisement

Hobbs campaign manager Nicole DeMont said in a statement earlier this earlier this week that Hobbs has faced many threats of violence. That made the burglary more concerning.

RELATED Arizona asks Justice Department to investigate case of possible voter intimidation

"Secretary Hobbs and her staff have faced hundreds of death threats and threats of violence over the course of this campaign. Throughout this race, we have been clear that the safety of our staff and of the Secretary is our number one priority," DeMont said.

GOP Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake had claimed the burglary was a false police report, issuing a statement that said it sounded like "a Jussie Smollet part II", referring to a false police report by the actor that he was the victim of a racist attack.