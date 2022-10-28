Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 28, 2022 / 10:26 AM

Suspect charged in Arizona Democratic governor candidate burglary

By Doug Cunningham
Daniel Mota Dos Reis, the suspect alleged to have burglarized Arizona Democratic governor candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign headquarters Monday night, has been charged with one count of third-degree burglary. Photo courtesy<a href="https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FgG1004UcAAeuya?format=jpg&amp;name=medium"> Phoenix Police Department</a>
Daniel Mota Dos Reis, the suspect alleged to have burglarized Arizona Democratic governor candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign headquarters Monday night, has been charged with one count of third-degree burglary. Photo courtesy Phoenix Police Department

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A suspect is facing charges in the Monday night burglary of Arizona Democratic governor candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign headquarters.

Daniel Mota Dos Reis, 36, was charged with one count of third-degree burglary, according to Phoenix police.

Advertisement

A patrol officer who saw a news story with surveillance camera footage of the Hobbs campaign headquarters burglar Wednesday recognized Dos Reis as a suspect arrested earlier that day for a different burglary at a commercial property. He was then re-arrested for the Hobbs campaign burglary.

"The officer researched the arrest and learned the suspect, 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis, was still in jail but would soon be released," a Phoenix Police Department Twitter statement said. "The officer contacted the jail and was able to re-arrest Dos Reis."

RELATED Police investigating burglary at Arizona gubernatorial candidate's office

The statement said Dos Reis had previously stolen property with him at the time he was originally arrested and the stolen items were returned to the victims.

"We are very thankful that the Phoenix Police Department acted so quickly to arrest a suspect. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as this investigation unfolds," the Hobbs campaign said in a statement.

Advertisement

Hobbs campaign manager Nicole DeMont said in a statement earlier this earlier this week that Hobbs has faced many threats of violence. That made the burglary more concerning.

RELATED Arizona asks Justice Department to investigate case of possible voter intimidation

"Secretary Hobbs and her staff have faced hundreds of death threats and threats of violence over the course of this campaign. Throughout this race, we have been clear that the safety of our staff and of the Secretary is our number one priority," DeMont said.

GOP Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake had claimed the burglary was a false police report, issuing a statement that said it sounded like "a Jussie Smollet part II", referring to a false police report by the actor that he was the victim of a racist attack.

Latest Headlines

Arizona restarts abortion services as courts probe laws
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Arizona restarts abortion services as courts probe laws
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Abortion services returned to Arizona Thursday after a state appeals court stayed an 1864 law banning nearly all abortion and an agreement between Planned Parenthood Arizona and Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich.
Pelosi says husband 'violently assaulted' at San Francisco home
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Pelosi says husband 'violently assaulted' at San Francisco home
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was assaulted after an assailant broke into their home, her office said in a statement Friday.
Prosecutors ask Supreme Court to reject Lindsey Graham's stay in election probe
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Prosecutors ask Supreme Court to reject Lindsey Graham's stay in election probe
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Prosecutors asked Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to deny a request from Sen. Lindsey Graham to be shielded from testifying before a Georgia grand jury.
Appeals court rejects Trump's effort to shield tax returns from House
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Appeals court rejects Trump's effort to shield tax returns from House
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The full federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. rejected former President Donald Trump's efforts to block Congress from getting access to his tax returns on Thursday.
Elon Musk closes $44B deal to buy Twitter
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Elon Musk closes $44B deal to buy Twitter
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Elon Musk has completed a long-discussed $44 billion acquisition of Twitter late Thursday, making him the owner of the social media behemoth.
Eight found dead in Oklahoma house fire; police investigating as homicide
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Eight found dead in Oklahoma house fire; police investigating as homicide
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Eight people were found dead in a home near Tulsa on Thursday following a fire at the residence that local authorities are investigating as a homicide.
Estée Lauder chairman razes $110M mansion a year after buying
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Estée Lauder chairman razes $110M mansion a year after buying
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Less than a year after it was sold for $110 million, a massive mansion in Palm Beach, Fla., is being demolished by its new owner, the executive chairman of multinational cosmetics company Estée Lauder.
Biden touts $100B semiconductor facility as historic investment
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Biden touts $100B semiconductor facility as historic investment
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden spoke in Syracuse on Thursday, and highlighted the plan by Micron Technology Inc. to build a $100 billion semiconductor facility, calling it one of the most significant investments in American history
FDNY names first female commissioner in 157-year history
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
FDNY names first female commissioner in 157-year history
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Laura Kavanagh was officially installed as the Fire Department of New York's commissioner on Thursday, marking the first time in 157 years a woman has led the FDNY.
Mortgage interest rates reach highest level since 2002
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Mortgage interest rates reach highest level since 2002
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Average mortgage interest rates have surged past 7% to their highest level in two decades. House price increases have slowed drastically.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden administration calls for Supreme Court to reject Republican theory on election case
Biden administration calls for Supreme Court to reject Republican theory on election case
Putin says world faces most dangerous decade in Moscow speech
Putin says world faces most dangerous decade in Moscow speech
Estée Lauder chairman razes $110M mansion a year after buying
Estée Lauder chairman razes $110M mansion a year after buying
Zelensky: Russia releases 30 drones in Ukrainian attacks
Zelensky: Russia releases 30 drones in Ukrainian attacks
Climate activist glues head to iconic Dutch painting
Climate activist glues head to iconic Dutch painting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement