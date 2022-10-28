Trending
Florida condo near Surfside collapse evacuated over structural problems

By Simon Druker
Residents of a condominium building in Miami Beach, Fla., were given only hours to evacuate the building on Thursday after it failed a structural inspection, less than two miles from the site of the deadly Surfside condo collapse (pictured) last year.
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Residents of a condominium building in Miami Beach, Fla., were given only hours to evacuate the building on Thursday after it failed a structural inspection.

Inspecting engineers with the City of Miami Beach found structural deficiencies in the 164-unit building, which sits less than two miles from the site of the deadly collapse of a condominium last year.

The evacuation order came during the building's 50-year recertification.

A concrete beam in the building's underground garage showed significant damage, showing "excessive deflection," one engineer told CNN.

Residents were told by the city on Wednesday they would need to leave but were informed Thursday they would have to leave within a few hours.

Located on the same street, the Port Royale building is only 1.3 miles from the Champlain Towers South condo building, which collapsed on June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The disaster killed 98 people and destroyed 55 units in the 136-unit building.

The remainder of the building had to be demolished.

Lawyers for unit owners who survived the collapse in South Florida reached a tentative $83 million settlement in March.

City officials posted an unsafe structure notice on the 14-story Port Royale and the building's water was shut off on Friday.

Repairs could take at least 10 days and would need to pass inspection before residents are allowed back in, according to a copy of the city engineering report obtained by Local 10 News.

